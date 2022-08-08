At a 1:00 PM news conference on Monday, Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo announced they were postponing the establishment of the homeless village on Virginia Key Beach. This comes after a weekend of protests and the objections countless in the community, including activists and other politicians from around Miami-Dade county.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado came out as two prominent opponents of the plan. While the issue of the unhoused is a growing problem for both the city and the county, neither approve of the plan that was passed for a laundry list of reasons.
One major point of contention is the location of this transition zone and its proximity to Virginia Key Beach Park, which during the era of segregation in Miami-Dade County was the only beach designated for for Black residents.
When asked about those who criticized the plan because of its nearness to the historic site, Commissioner Carollo said anyone who opposed the project for that reason was “playing the race card” because the tiny house initiative was a mile from the once "colored only" heritage site.
To keep the postponement in place, the city is tasking Miami-Dade County to locate other possible sites, with a desire that they be outside of the City of Miami itself.
Other conditions of the postponement are to have Miami-Dade County Police stop “dumping the homeless” within Miami city limits when they are released from jail after being picked up for being homeless.
The city wants the county to at least match the amount of money the city itself is currently spending on homeless services, as well as add more beds to existing county shelters.
Mayor Suarez and Commissioner Carollo also announced an unspecified initiative with a $500,000 price tag to mitigate the homeless at Bayfront Park, which they said would be funded by Commissioner Christine King's office.
