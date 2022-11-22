The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners looks quite different, now that five of its termed-out members have left their posts.
A quintet of fresh faces have been thrust into public service following their Nov. 8 election victories, as they step in to fill the void while District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III steers the ship as interim chair. District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado will be Gilbert’s second in command as interim vice chair until commissioners vote on the board’s official chairpersons Dec. 6.
The new commissioners are set to be officially sworn in Dec. 12 – after the new chair assumes his or her role.
It is unclear who will be tapped to head the board. Both Gilbert and Regalado did not disclose whether they seek to remain as chair or vice chair, respectively.
Gilbert previously served as vice chair but moved up the ranks as interim chair with former District 12 Commissioner and Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz’s departure.
“It was an honor to serve as Chairman Diaz’s vice chairman,” Gilbert told The Miami Times. “I feel equally honored to serve as the interim chairman to provide the Board of County Commissioners with continuity until the next chairperson is selected, and to facilitate the transition for my new colleagues who are joining the commission.”
Last Friday, Gilbert hosted a well-attended farewell ceremony with video tributes, awards and recognition for his outgoing colleagues at Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay.
The exiting commissioners also received painted portraits of themselves from the board and were presented with award plaques from Congressman Carlos Giménez, a former county commissioner and mayor of Miami-Dade County.
“I must say that it is with heavy hearts and much love and gratitude that we are sending off our commissioners,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava during the ceremony. “I am grateful that I had a chance to serve with each of the outgoing county commissioners.”
Commissioners Jean Monestime, Rebeca Sosa, Sally Heyman, Javier Souto and Diaz each took turns delivering farewell speeches, during which they reviewed individual and collective accomplishments and shared fond memories of their time as county leaders.
“And this county is going to be doing even better than what we’ve done with your leadership,” Diaz said to Gilbert during his speech.
Gilbert, a practicing attorney and HBCU graduate, has worked to address issues in education, criminal justice, and urban and economic development. When he served as the mayor of Miami Gardens, he led efforts to bring more jobs and businesses to the city, as well as help it garner an honorary All-America City award in 2020. He also had a hand in bringing his alma mater’s Orange Blossom Classic football game back to Miami Gardens.
Miami-Dade commissioners recently voted in favor of a Gilbert-supported project: expediting construction for the North Corridor Metrorail that would extend into Miami Gardens.
The $1.98 billion construction project will extend the county’s existing Metrorail system from the Martin Luther King Station on NW 27th Avenue to County Line, with select stops in between. Phase 1 of construction is slated for 2024.
“The North Corridor is of vital importance to Miami-Dade County’s mass transit system,” said Gilbert. “Not only because it is a long overdue promise made to the residents of the north decades ago, but also because it is strategically well positioned within the county.”
Bastien becomes commissioner
With elections in the rearview mirror, Marleine Bastien now picks up the mantle from Monestime, the first Haitian American elected to represent District 2.
“I’m very pleased that our District 2 will be represented by someone whose commitment to fighting for working families is so well documented,” said Monestime about his replacement. “Commissioner-elect Marleine Bastien’s victory is a win for the people. Surely, she’ll remain a champion for the causes dearest to working people: women's rights, job creation, smart development, access to health care, immigrant rights, affordable housing and neighborhood safety.”
Bastien set her own record as the first woman commissioner to hold the seat.
“I feel elated and grateful for the vote of confidence,” she told The Miami Times. “I will not only represent the Haitian American but the entire district as well. Over the course of 41 years, I’ve built relationships with a lot of different groups and traveled to Tallahassee to fight for the rights of our county residents.
“I will represent all the residents of District 2 well. And I will create spaces for all the voices in this district to be represented.”
An unofficial swearing-in ceremony was held at Bastien’s campaign office headquarters Tuesday, where friends and family gathered to support her ascension into government.
The longtime activist and social worker says she will still maintain her role as executive director of the Family Action Network Movement (FANM) until further notice.
Bastien’s first order of business as commissioner will be to tackle affordable housing and economic development issues in the district, though she did not specify what her approach will be.
She acknowledged the learning curve that exists for incoming commissioners but says she is grateful to have the support of people like Monestime and Levine Cava, who endorsed her candidacy.
“Ms. Bastien will continue to use her background as a grassroots advocate and community leader to shape public policy,” said Monestime. “The challenges she will face may be great, but I’m sure she’s ready to face them head-on.”
“I’m ready to go,” said Bastien cheerfully. “As (with) all the commissioners that will be sworn in officially on Dec. 12, I will be learning from those on the dais who were here before.”
Joining Bastien on the board are former Miami Beach Commissioner Micky Steinberg, Kevin Cabrera, former Florida Rep. Anthony Rodriguez and founding Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.