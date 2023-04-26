Perjury charges against former Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie were dismissed Tuesday in circuit court.
Broward Circuit Judge Martin Fein announced he had decided to drop the charges.
Runcie was arrested nearly two years ago by Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers on suspicion that he lied to a state grand jury while testifying under oath.
The grand jury was investigating the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Runcie faced accusations that he lied about conversations with key witnesses of a public corruption case.
The corruption case revolved around former Broward County Public Schools Chief Information Officer Anthony “Tony” Hunter, who was arrested in January 2021 on accusations he rigged the process of awarding purchase contracts to steer business to a wealthy friend.
At the time of his arrest, Runcie had two years left on his contract with the school district but agreed to step down prior to his arraignment. He agreed to a separation agreement with the district in exchange for a $754,900 payout. His last day as superintendent was Aug. 10, 2021.
After his arrest, Runcie said he felt sure he’d be exonerated.
“I am confident that I will be vindicated and I intend to continue to carry out my responsibilities as superintendent with the highest level of integrity and moral standards as I have done for nearly 10 years,” he said. “I look forward to due process being followed where individuals are treated fairly through the normal judicial system.”
Of course, Runcie was forced out of his position, but today he is overseeing a national group of school leaders and a $1 million project to improve school safety around the country.