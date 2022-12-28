Christmas came to Little Haiti a few days early when Grammy-winning artist Future made a special appearance at a local soccer park for a District 5 holiday gift giveaway full of presents, food and music.
Residents flocked to the site to ensure their place in a line that snaked around the block.
“My kids were so excited to come. They actually made me come, and we showed up here at three o’clock. We’ve been waiting out here a long time because that’s how excited we are,” said Patricia Mondesir, a Little Haiti parent attending the event with her children.
The Dec. 22 event was organized by Miami Commissioner Christine King, with sponsorships from the Stanley Gabart Foundation, The Little Haiti Revitalization Trust, the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation and Future’s Free Wishes Foundation.
“We want to make sure that every child in District 5 has a wonderful Christmas, so we want to be part of that in any small way,” said King.
Future, who owns property in Miami Beach, joined in the festivities to hand out presents in collaboration with The Stanley Gabart Foundation, which was launched just this past summer by its namesake. Gabart, who was born in Haiti but grew up in the very neighborhood where he was now giving back, has been sponsoring youth sports, sending families to the Olympics and helping those in need.
Having been involved in serving the Little Haiti community long before establishing his foundation, Gabart worked with Future on a benefit concert in September 2021 to support earthquake relief efforts in Haiti. Now with his foundation, Gabart says he can reach more people – and provide more opportunities for youth.
“I’ve always wanted to give back. It’s a passion of mine to give back not only to Little Haiti but the community in general,” said Gabart.
King’s goal for the holiday event was to alleviate some of the financial stress families are experiencing due in part to skyrocketing rents and the persistent housing crisis, as well as inflation.
“There is such a need in the community and any way to make a dollar stretch with these unaffordable housing prices (is welcome). The giveaway is something to take the pressure off of our parents,” said King.
Gifts were divided by age and distributed toward the end of the event to give children an opportunity to play and enjoy themselves. Kids ran to take photos with Santa Claus around the park and bounced from one playhouse to the next as families enjoyed the abundance of food offered by vendors.
Parents like Mondesir particularly enjoyed the festivities, primarily because of the relief King’s event offered her and her family. Mondesir left her job at the Florida Department of Children and Families after 14 years to care for and home-school her children, and she was unable to return after having a baby. Mondesir fell on difficult times, and the gifts being distributed allowed her to provide her children a proper Christmas.
“Times are hard for me, and I don’t really have anything. [This gift giveaway] helps a lot. A lot of us here grew up not knowing what it was to wake up to gifts under the tree and stuff like that,” she said. “So, the kids seeing this free food and gifts, you can see the smiles on their faces as they enjoy and see what the spirit of Christmas is all about.”