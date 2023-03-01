The city of Miami District 2 special election came to a close Monday night with Sabina Covo as the winner.
A political newcomer, Covo is a former reporter and the current owner of a communications company known as Covo Boutique PR. The new commissioner won with roughly 30% of the vote on a $98,000 campaign chest. Special elections do not result in a runoff, according to the city’s charter.
Covo beat out 12 other qualifying candidates, most notably former county Judge Martin Zilber, who raised more than $500,000 during his campaign according to treasurer reports. Brickell resident Eddie Leal, who serves as legal counsel for Mayor Francis Suarez, came in second place with nearly 22% of the vote, while Downtown Neighbors Alliance president James Torres came in third with 15% of votes. Zilber was fourth, garnering only 12% of the vote.
Covo’s win should have been a surprise to anyone who expected monetary donations or political support to decide the election’s outcome. With the greatest name recognition, Suarez’s backing and support from multiple sitting commissioners, Zilber could have been a shoo-in for the seat, but he received just 764 votes in the end.
Covo, who received 1,862 votes according to the unofficial count, did receive support from some big names, including former state Sen. Annette Taddeo, as well as former District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell. She also gained an endorsement from the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.
As Democrats dominated the election with a turnout that was more than twice as great as that of Republicans, Covo’s path to success becomes clearer. She was one of only three Democrats that ran in the race. About 3,400 Democrats cast ballots, while Republicans cast approximately 1,300. The remaining ballots – about 1,400 of them – were cast by independents and those without any party affiliation.
A Colombian American, Covo is the first woman elected to the District 2 seat in more than two decades and the first Hispanic person to win the seat, ever. She lives in Coconut Grove, which, up until recently, comprised a concentrated area of Black representation for District 2.
Redistricting approved by the city in March 2022 split the historically Black West Grove between District 2 and District 4, the latter of which is represented by Commissioner Manolo Reyes. The move, which was opposed only by Russell, was highly protested by Black residents and organizations such as the NAACP, who argued the division would weaken their representation under the law.
Covo is expected to be sworn in on Saturday once the election results are certified on Friday. She will serve in the position for at least eight months, until District 2 voters have another election in November, although Covo has already announced she plans to run then, too.
The seat was left vacant when Russell resigned Dec. 29 to ran for Congress last year. Florida’s new resign-to-run law requires elected officials to vacate their seats if they qualify as a candidate for another position in public office.
Russell’s resignation spurred a sudden election scramble after commissioners battled it out over how to fill the vacated seat. At a special commission meeting Jan. 7, Commissioners Joe Carollo and Alex Diaz de la Portilla tried to no avail to convince their colleagues, Chairwoman Christine King and Reyes, to settle for an appointment.
“I believe the people have spoken,” King said after the Feb. 27 election. “District 2 has elected who they would like to see represent them, and I’m glad that I was able to allow the community to decide.”
Of the more than 89,000 residents that currently reside in District 2, only 49,199 are registered voters. Of those, approximately 6,200 participated in Monday night’s vote, producing a 12.7% turnout that is not a far cry from previous regularly scheduled elections.
“Typically, turnout in municipal races during a non-presidential year is not great, but people came out,” said King. “There was a number of people, like 6,000 folks, that voted, so that’s something. It’s something better than [commissioners] deciding who their representative should be.”
In other city news, Reyes’ office was found ransacked the morning of the election after what appeared to be a City Hall break-in.
The investigation is ongoing as the department looks to review surveillance footage from outside the building. In the meantime, there is no evidence pointing toward who broke office or if it had anything to do with the special election.