Rep. Christopher Benjamin, the first Muslim elected to the Florida Legislature, believes he can best serve the people in District 107.
His Haitian American opponents, Wancito Francius and Pierre Prime, beg to differ.
Because Florida is a closed-primary state, only Francius’ name will appear on the ballot beside Benjamin’s on Aug. 23, leaving Prime to face off with the victor in November.
The seat covers parts of North Miami, North Miami Beach and Miami Gardens, and now also stretches into Biscayne Gardens.
Benjamin, a practicing attorney, has the second-most campaign funds at more than $37,400, with Prime at only $1,300 because of a commitment to not accept funds from large corporations. Francius has a total of $53,172, including loans.
“The corporations are giving you money in the lobbying sense, expecting you to do things that will be in their interests,” said Prime. “The people are who you have to be beholden to.
“In 2020, I told folks that I was the best-prepared candidate and I was,” Benjamin told The Miami Times. “That preparation served me well in Tallahassee. In this election, I’m not only the best-prepared candidate but the best-experienced candidate, and I remain the best person for the job and tasks ahead.”
Benjamin has helped pass legislation to diminish barriers for homeless youth, increase educational opportunities for disabled veterans and expunge nonjudicial arrest records of minors who complete a diversion program, and a Homestead property tax exemption bill for educators, first responders, active-duty service members and child welfare professionals.
Attempts to secure funding for educational programs such as Florida Memorial University’s (FMU) Legal Scholars Pipeline and Cyber Innovation Hub initiatives, and a coding certificate program at Dade Institute of Technology in North Miami Beach, fell short with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ veto.
Overall, Benjamin has co-sponsored hundreds of bills, nearly 30 focused on health care and 19 on education. A resolution he created will bring a Muslim Heritage Month celebration this year.
“We can make the community better if we make good laws, laws that keep people safe and allow people to prosper and to thrive,” he said, disclosing a lifelong desire to help change the community.
Born and raised in Hollywood, Fla., Benjamin joined the military in 1991 following his high school graduation. From there, he went on to Florida Memorial University to study political science.
He served as vice president for the Miami-Dade chapter of the NAACP at one point, and has also served on various county boards.
Benjamin was encouraged to run by outgoing Rep. Barbara Watson, who was termed out of the seat.
Slinging barbs
“I believe that my opponent just went to Tallahassee for an easy paycheck,” said Francius of Benjamin. “Most people who are running for office aren’t there to really help people.”
Francius, an entrepreneur who owns and operates a small security firm, said holding Benjamin accountable was the only way to get him to vote in favor of the people while in office.
“He only recalled his vote on HB 403 and HB 735 after I put out a press release,” said Francius. “Those bills take the local power away from the local government and give it to the state of Florida. This isn’t what we vote for … Most politicians get paid to follow their own interest.”
The bills, which did not pass, would have authorized courts to award attorney fees and other costs in some civil actions filed against local governments, and prohibit Florida counties from issuing contractor licenses for trades not regulated by the state.
Like many immigrants, Francius came to America in search of a better life. He worked hard to learn the English language and attended Lindsey Hopkins Technical College before pursuing a degree in criminal justice at Miami Dade College.
A desire to become a public servant led him to Georgia for a policy academy program in 2012, but a family emergency hindered his ability to complete training. Upon returning to Miami, he opened several businesses to provide tax, valet parking, cleaning and construction services.
Francius, who unsuccessfully ran for several seats in three separate races for seats in North Miami, said he is not intimated by his opponent’s experience in office.
“[Benjamin] really only had two years in Tallahassee,” he said, disclosing that he is positive voters will choose him over his opponent. “I consider that as someone who is still learning [the ropes]. And a really bad learner, [at] that. This ‘experience’ he has will destroy the community.”
Francius hopes a business background, footprint in the community and stint as a consultant for the House of Representatives in Haiti can help him win the seat.
Prime shares similar thoughts about his opponents.
New kind of candidate
“A lot of what Christopher does is in Miami Gardens,” said Prime of Benjamin specifically. “For me, serving the community goes beyond only the community that I live in, whereas with the other candidates, that’s the case.”
At 3 years old, Prime moved to Miami with his immigrant parents who had worked as tomato pickers in Naples to make a living.
Like Benjamin, he studied political science with a goal of putting the degree to the people’s benefit.
Growing up, he was often in trouble with the law and constantly got into fights at school. Wanting to help young men like himself turn over a new leaf, he created the Urban Peace Project to provide mentorship and educational resources to at-risk youth.
Prime is also a small business owner who is often contracted by local and county governments for property maintenance services.
“I think my running for office will be a good thing to invigorate young people and those who are discontent with the government,” he said, referencing his background and locked hair. “Most of us who aren’t satisfied decided to either not vote or pay attention to politics altogether.”
Referring to both parties as two sides of the same coin, he decided to run as an NPA, or nonpartisan association, candidate.
His wife, Mykita Cherry-Prime, is also running for office in Miami Gardens. Focusing on her campaign, he says, is one of the reasons why he hasn’t gotten as much spotlight as his opponents.
Tackling issues
All three candidates say they will prioritize the affordable housing crisis.
Benjamin wants to strengthen the Tenant’s Bill of Rights that was recently passed by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners by placing a cap on the percentage at which rent can increase in a given year.
If reelected, he hopes to begin the process of sitting down with county leaders like Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to discuss ways to make this happen in the Legislature.
Prime, on the other hand, says he is not opposed to fighting for rent control, in addition to creating a statewide Tenant’s Bill of Rights.
Francius wants to approach the issue with a tax freeze to lighten the cost burden on senior citizens living on fixed incomes.
When it comes to criminal justice reform, Benjamin wants to increase the age at which a child can get arrested from 7 to 13, and to continue pushing legislation to allow state-elected officials access to county jails for pop-up visits, a failed bill he sponsored.
His opponents, Francius and Prime respectively, say they will prioritize creating more opportunities for small businesses and develop more youth intervention programs to support those living outside of inner cities.
“We can’t act unless you act,” said Benjamin, encouraging voters to help their representative in bringing more funding and better legislation to their community.