The African Orthodox Church (AOC), a religious movement born in response to racism in the Catholic faith tradition, is still serving its purpose a century after its inception.
Though AOC membership has dipped significantly from its early years, members of the national and local branches of the church gathered over the weekend to honor the legacy of founder George Alexander McGuire in a two-day centennial celebration.
The in-person festivities were rescheduled to February after COVID-19 delayed the September anniversary gathering last year. A luncheon was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel inside Miami Merchandise Mall Saturday, Feb. 19, followed by a celebratory mass the next day that featured guest speakers, special performances and out-of-state visitors.
Proclamations from the offices of District 24 Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and District 102 Rep. Felicia Robinson were presented to the Church to acknowledge its historical significance.
Beginning in New York in 1921, the AOC spread to Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Florida, Cuba, South Africa, Venezuela, Canada and the Bahamas, creating regional jurisdictions.
It saw generations of Black bishops, priests and deacons take up and pass down the mantle, each hoping to leave the world a better place for their congregants.
“I was brought up as a child in this Church and came here in my mother’s arms,” said Sylvester Young, head of Corpus Christi AOC and former chaplain for the Philadelphia Police Department.
The 85-year-old bishop says AOC has greatly impacted his life, shaping many important lessons and experiences for him, including building up his pride as a Black Catholic.
“I enjoy my work as a leader of the church,” he said, reminiscing on evangelizing opportunities, his ordination as a priest in 1972, visiting the sick and senior outreach efforts.
In contrast, priesthood during McGuire’s time looked a lot different, as Black faith leaders were restricted from fully operating in their roles. His personal experiences drove AOC’s birth.
“[McGuire] always sought to have a church with two things,” said George Walter Sands, archbishop of the Church’s Southern jurisdiction and head of St. Peter’s African Orthodox Cathedral in Little Haiti. “One was what we call apostolic succession and the second was ecclesiastical freedom, which is independence for Black churches so that we wouldn’t necessarily have to be under the authority of any white body. We are not under the auspices of the Pope or the Roman Catholic Church, but we are Catholic in theology.”
Antiguan born-McGuire was ordained a priest for the Episcopal Church at age 31, serving Black Episcopal churches in Ohio, Virginia and Pennsylvania. He then began working as archdeacon for Colored Work in Arkansas for four years, before resigning due to segregation supported by the local bishop.
McGuire traveled the U.S. for some time and was disheartened that Black people were still being segregated in Episcopal churches.
After caring for his sick mother in Antigua, he returned to the U.S. and became chaplain-general for Marcus Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA), an organization that was in favor of forming an independent Black nation in Africa. Before long, McGuire partnered with Garvey to start the AOC, a denomination that consisted of traditional Catholic teachings with Black leadership and control.
“There were certain things as a Black priest that he was not allowed to do in the Episcopal Church, like service white [congregants seeking Holy Communion] for example,” said Sands, explaining the segregation McGuire experienced. “If I’m a priest, I should be able to service anybody – Black, white or any of God’s children. It shouldn’t matter.”
“These were people who were tired of being kicked around by a society that thought of Black folks as inferior, subservient and at the end of the day, expendable,” said guest speaker Terrence Taylor, Church of the Transfiguration rector, at Saturday’s luncheon. “And the one place where they should have found acceptance and equality was in the household of God, the church. But sometimes the church is no better than the people who enter its doors.”
Alluding to the biblical story of Joseph’s betrayal, Taylor said people of different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds are often pitted against each other by a system that thrives on oppression.
“What [young] Black folks are talking about today – civic engagement, dismantling racism, economic empowerment, how the Church is complicit in aiding Black folks’ struggles – George Alexander McGuire and Marcus Garvey were already talking about those things 100 years ago,” he said.
“If we look back in our history, we know that the Church has always been a centerpoint for everything,” said Ernestine Mike-Petit, applauding churches in the African Orthodox and Baptist denominations for promoting equality and referencing the role of Black faith leaders in the civil rights movement.
“We’re trying to get back to a place where the Church is the main hub of everything going on in the world,” she continued. “Our churches have always been the place where we have a voice, can problem solve and express what we believe in without fear of repercussions.”
Creating that safe space for Black people was McGuire’s priority.
Just three years into his UNIA chaplainship, he left the organization to focus on the expansion of the AOC. At the time of his death in 1934, the church had been in existence for only 13 years, with 30 parishes, 50 clergies and 30,000 congregants who were predominantly Caribbean by way of Bahamian, West Indian, Bajan, Jamaican or Haitian ancestry.
Today, approximately 15 parishes remain, with 5,000 members worldwide. Only three parishes are active in the Southern jurisdiction: St. Peter’s, Christ the King AOC in Miami Gardens and St. Anne’s AOC in Liberty City.
“A big part of what we’re doing is trying to reach out into the community and to expand our faith throughout it,” said Sands, whose father, uncle and two aunts were among St. Peter’s first members. “As different needs come up in the community, we try to make ourselves available to respond to that.”
Sands says efforts like feeding the homeless, food and clothes drives, an ecumenical community group and a self-discipline-promoting karate class for youth have been examples of that.
“[AOC] became a place for information, rest, consolidation and consoling for a lot of people in this community,” said Fred Mims, whose late uncle James Benjamin Flowers served as an archbishop for two decades. “This church has always been a focal point in the community, as well as in Miami Gardens.”
“It’s history that we can never forget,” said Vera Lee, a decadeslong member of the Church. “As a child growing up there, I had wonderful and inspiring memories. There were always people that cared for you and leaders that led you in a spiritual and uplifting way.”
Without the AOC, Lee says, Black people may not have received an opportunity to freely operate in leadership positions and learn the words of God sans discrimination. According to her, the AOC’s community impact is connected to its history.
The goal of many members now is to pass down this religious tradition to the younger generation, in hopes of keeping it alive for another 100 years.
“All I’ve known in terms of practice and religion is African orthodoxy,” said Sands “For some of us that were born and raised in the Church, we like to say that we are African Orthodox from the cradle to the grave.”