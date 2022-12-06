Miami-Dade County’s Independent Civilian Panel (ICP) is finally set to review cases after being reinstated more than two years ago.
Executive director Ursula Price, a community organizer from New Orleans, officially began work with the panel on Monday via Zoom. She is expected to be in Miami by next month.
In addition, at least six of the panel’s 13 members have completed extensive police and ethics training, providing a quorum for the ICP to hear and take action on cases.
This month, the panel plans to review a handful of cases that have already been closed by the Professional Compliance Bureau, a wing of the Miami-Dade Police Department in charge of reviewing complaints and allegations by the public.
The ICP will meet sometime within the next two weeks to conduct those reviews. That meeting is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 13, pending confirmation from those six members who have completed training and who will have the sole authority to vote on any proposed outcome.
Listening to cases before the end of the year has long been an established goal for the ICP, which up until now has been taking preliminary steps to ensure its success for the future.
Part of that work has involved hiring an executive director, a continuously delayed process that had to be repeated twice before Price’s official appointment in October.
The panel and the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) also worked this year to solidify the ICP’s role in county government ahead of the election of a new sheriff in 2024.
In June, the BCC voted to retain control over the MDPD as a municipal police force for areas of unincorporated Miami-Dade County. The move, which could meet legal challenges in the future, should effectively prevent a new sheriff from swooping in and dismantling any county measures relating to police affairs, including the creation of the ICP.
On Nov. 28, Ruamen de la Rua, a City of Miami police officer, became the first person to file paperwork for the sheriff’s election. His campaign announcement comes after many rumors of who would serve as likely runners, including former county Commissioner Joe Martinez, before he was charged with unlawful compensation and suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
At the ICP’s last meeting Nov. 29, members spent most of the time cleaning up their bylaws, which will be finalized at the next meeting.
Those bylaws create seven committees through which the panel will operate. Of those seven, two will be key for the ICP’s future investigations.
A newly established intake committee will screen all complaints and decide which cases warrant full investigation. Then, a complaints committee will conduct reviews by gathering needed information, body camera footage and data from the police department, and hold public hearings before making recommendations to the panel for further action.
Loreal Arscott, however, an attorney who chairs the ICP, requested at the meeting last Monday that the panel’s first set of reviews be conducted by all its members.
The ICP also plans to host a meet-and-greet with Price once she’s settled in the city, perhaps during February during Black History Month.
In the meantime, Cristina Beamud has been acting as the interim executive director for the county’s ICP after retiring from the same position with Miami’s police oversight agency in April.
Rodney Jacobs, subsequently appointed as the interim executive director for the city’s Civilian Investigative Panel (CIP), was officially hired for the panel’s top position last month. Jacobs is a lawyer who currently serves as vice chairman of the local civic leadership organization Engage Miami. He is also an elected board member of the National Association of Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement, which sets ethical guidelines for civilian oversight panels.
Jacobs is joined on the CIP by new members Ahmir Kenyatta, Vilmary Martinez, Gabriel Paez and Michelle Valladares, who were appointed Nov. 17 by city commissioners.