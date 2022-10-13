In a 4 - 1 vote, Miami City Commissioners have made the controversial decision to alter the governing body of the Virginia Key Beach Trust after hearing from residents on the matter, as well as other agenda items, for hours on Thursday.
Commissioners Christine King, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, Joe Carollo and Manolo Reyes all agreed that the trust’s all Black board should be occupied by commissioners instead of its current members, which consists of industry professionals, community leaders, and those with ties to the trust’s founding members.
District 2 Commissioner Ken Russel was the dissenting vote, stating he would only be in favor of the item if commissioners would be allowed to appoint someone to the board as opposed to becoming a board member.
“I may want to sit in on the meetings,” said Diaz de la Portilla, asking the city attorney if commissioners could alternate between appointments and sitting on the board themselves.
"It cannot be [only] some of the commissioners [sit on the board]," said City Attorney Victoria Méndez. "It's either you sit or you don't...it can't be willy-nilly."
Ultimately, commissioners decided to serve on the board for a year and to revisit the item after that timeframe to determine whether appointments from the commission would be the better option.
