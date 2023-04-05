District 5 City Commissioner Christine King (R) launched her monthly “The King-dom” podcast series last Friday with Reign Venture Capital CEO Monique Mosley as her first guest. “The King-dom” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and the city’s YouTube Channel. Honorable Judge Steve Leifman will join this month to discuss mental health.
Commissioner King launches podcast series
