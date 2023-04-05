King-Dom Podcast
(Courtesy of Christine King)

District 5 City Commissioner Christine King (R) launched her monthly “The King-dom” podcast series last Friday with Reign Venture Capital CEO Monique Mosley as her first guest. “The King-dom” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and the city’s YouTube Channel. Honorable Judge Steve Leifman will join this month to discuss mental health.

Tags

Load comments