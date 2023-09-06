Opa-locka officials recently condemned a 58-unit building at the “unlivable” Glorieta Gardens Apartments, where raw sewage and severe infestations of mold, rats, snakes and roaches are harming residents’ health, officials say.
Condemnation notices dated Aug. 24, 2023, were taped to walls and doors in Building 8, leaving the owners of the federally subsidized, low-income apartments, Glorieta Partners LTD, legally obligated to relocate tenants in affected apartments and rehabilitate the building to comply with housing laws, according to the city.
The dilapidated building at 13004 Alexandria Dr. was condemned for severe mold and a structural integrity review. As of Friday, many tenants were still living in their condemned apartments, plagued by black mold, sewage backup, broken toilets and lack of hot water, among other hazards.
“The city of Opa-locka will no longer allow residents to live in conditions like that. Deplorable, unlivable, unsanitary … It doesn’t look like you’re in the United States of America,” said Darvin Williams, interim city manager, of conditions at the complex.
Williams said Friday the condemned apartments were supposed to be vacated immediately, “so the developer’s already behind schedule.” He added that he hoped ownership would begin relocating residents this week, and that the city helped find some impacted tenants places to stay in Miami Lakes.
Several generations of Glorieta Gardens residents have endured sanitation failures and all manner of infestations, part of a laundry list of problems dating back decades. The property was built in the early 1970s next to what news reports have said was a former lake filled with solid waste. The complex now borders a junkyard, and is partially flooded due to a poorly maintained retention pond and stormwater problems the owners let fester for years, city records show.
The property, which contracts with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to house low-income residents, failed a 2023 HUD inspection with a score of 33, an agency spokesperson said. Sixty is a passing score. Records show just 4.8% of HUD-inspected properties fail inspections annually.
“Due to the conditions found during the inspection, a HUD team is in weekly communication with the owners as each item found is corrected,” a HUD spokesperson said in an email last Thursday. “This included asking them to hire a significant(ly) larger maintenance staff.”
The spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether any federal enforcement actions had been taken against the property owners, including the levying of fines.
Laundry list of atrocities
To fight poor housing conditions, Williams’ office last year formed a city housing task force that he said inspected Glorieta Gardens’ 251 units. Its recent findings were troubling: mold in every apartment, snake infestations in 75 apartments, raw sewage backing up into 100 apartments and visible in 151, rodents and inoperable toilets or showers in 226 apartments, cracks in the foundation and columns of 201 units, brown water in 151 units and leaking roofs in 226 apartments, records show.
Half the complex’s apartments had broken air conditioning systems, 100 had water seeping through their floors, 126 had sealed windows and 226 had exploded water heaters and loose railings, among other violations, the task force found.
These breaches of housing law have serious consequences: Most Glorieta Gardens residents suffer from respiratory diseases due to conditions in their apartments, city officials say. Structural problems, too, abound. Cracks are visible in building columns, and residents said a baby fell through one of the complex’s loose stair railings, fracturing several bones.
Sewage and human waste are also major concerns. Some residents in the condemned building had feces bubbling up from their kitchen sinks. Inspectors even found tenants who were defecating in plastic bags because their toilets were not working, Williams said.
Deidre Thomas, a Glorieta Gardens resident since 2019, said she’s been hospitalized at least 15 times for upper respiratory issues due to mold. Management’s solution, she said, was spraying contaminated areas with bleach.
“The mold is killing us, literally,” said Thomas, 39, adding that her four children are all sick with upper respiratory issues from the ongoing infestation. Her 20-year-old son, a college student, has breathing problems so severe he was at one point placed on a breathing machine.
The family has also endured mice infestations, an inoperable fridge leaking water into the apartment, and a broken shower, air conditioner and stove, among other issues, according to work orders. Thomas, a diabetic, keeps her insulin in a cooler beside her bed because her refrigerator is full of roaches.
“They’re treating us like we’re less than human,” said Thomas, who has lived in multiple, mold-infested units at the complex. She wants out – and has reluctantly set up a GoFundMe campaign to help her do that – but has struggled to find affordable housing.
“You can hear the rats scratching through the wall at night, you can’t even sleep,” she said. “Me and my family, we don’t want to live in these conditions anymore.”
Williams said health problems are rampant among residents.
“You will be hard-pressed to run into a long-term resident of Glorieta Gardens that doesn’t have COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), that doesn’t have asthma, that doesn’t have mold infestation in their skin, that is not under some [medical treatment related to mold], that is not on inhalers or other medications,” the city manager said. “We’ve got 6-month-old babies back there undergoing breathing treatments.”
Government-funded criminality
Despite the awful conditions, Glorieta Partners receives millions in annual payments from the federal government to subsidize the property. HUD rental assistance to Glorieta Gardens was $3,824,359 in 2021, $3,998,595 in 2022 and $3,286,716 from January to July 2023, according to a HUD spokesperson. Tenants at HUD-subsidized properties contribute up to 30% of their income toward rent; HUD pays the remaining amount directly to property owners.
In addition to federal dollars, Glorieta Gardens receives bond financing from Capital Trust Agency in Gulf Breeze, Fla., according to HUD. The complex’s owners also sought a 4% low-income housing tax credit with Florida Housing Corporation but have “not successfully completed credit underwriting at this time and therefore, no credits have been issued,” Caroline Benson, press secretary for the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, said in an email.
Glorieta Gardens’ owners have repeatedly changed their party names on state filings over the years, state records show. In 1992, developer Dilip Barot bought the property for $538,000 and sold it for more than $20 million in 2015 to Glorieta Partners, the records show. According to a 2018 Miami Herald investigation, the partnership was between a company managed by Barot’s wife, Naimisha, and New Vision Housing Foundation, a nonprofit led by Kenneth Weiss.
Recent state records show the partnership is now between New Vision Glorieta LLC and Glorieta LLC, the latter of which lists the same address as Barot’s company, Creative Choice, in Palm Beach Gardens.
“They switch the names of their entity like every three months,” said Williams. “It’s always the same players.”
Glorieta Gardens owes Opa-locka hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the city. Those debts include around $318,000 in unpaid code violation fines dating back to 2010, more than $400,000 in unpaid water bills, around $60,000 in unpaid compensation for police details, more than $30,000 in unpaid building permits, more than $51,000 for damages and restoration of city infrastructure, an unpaid $36,600 loan for a retention pond rehabilitation plan and nearly $10,000 in unpaid occupational licensing fees, city records show.
A long history of neglect
Numerous attempts by The Miami Times to reach Glorieta Partners were unsuccessful, including a phone message left at a number HUD provided for Jeff Staley, whom the agency identified as a Glorieta Gardens property owner representative. The Herald previously described him as New Vision’s asset manager.
Last month’s condemnation is not the first time Glorieta Gardens has had to relocate residents due to poor living conditions. Some tenants were previously placed in an Extended Stay America hotel in Doral, Williams said.
The complex also undertook what was supposed to be a major renovation that displaced residents several years ago, but many said conditions in their apartments were unchanged or worse when they returned. In 2015, Glorieta Partners received $24 million of tax-exempt bonds from Capital Trust Agency to buy and renovate the property, according to the Herald. It reported that about $8 million of that money went to the seller, Barot’s Creative Choice, and that the rehab developer was Globe-Op Development and the contractor was Naimisha Construction – both owned by Barot and his wife.
City records last month characterized the ownership and management team at Glorieta Gardens as “hostile to work with administration to improve the living conditions of its tenants.”
Williams said the property also failed to meet a legal requirement that it provides security. That failure led to high crime rates at the complex, according to the city, including what Thomas said were “countless shootings.” On Friday, Williams said the property had contracted with a security company.
The city is trying to forge a legal agreement with Glorieta Gardens to move forward with a rehabilitation to be overseen and approved by Opa-locka, “which has never happened before,” said Williams.
The property can be fined up to $6,000 per day for noncompliance, fines which “will commence within the next 30 days if they don’t come to an arrangement,” he added. More condemnations are also possible.
The showdown with Glorieta Partners comes as Opa-locka works to overcome a well-earned reputation for corruption and mismanagement. The city has been under state oversight since a 2016 public corruption probe by the FBI led to the convictions of more than a half-dozen people, including a former city commissioner, city manager and assistant public works director.