Progress for Miami-Dade County’s independent civilian panel (ICP) was stalled again last week when none of its board members showed up to Thursday’s commission meeting to defend their nominee for the position of executive director.
The Board of County Commissioners (BBC) decided to defer the matter after realizing that not a single ICP member was present to address surfacing concerns – particularly that the panel’s recommendation, Ursula Price, a community organizer in New Orleans, is not and never has been a resident of Miami-Dade County.
“(With) us having three million residents and what we boast as the best police department in the country,” said Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, “I think it’s very important for us to exhaust all possible options here in Miami-Dade County – somebody that’s intimately aware of our community and how we operate.”
The BCC vote is the final stamp of approval needed in the already four-month-long search for the panel’s second recommendation for executive director. Police oversight veteran Nicolle Barton – who is based in Ferguson, Mo., and who also has never been a resident of Miami-Dade County – was originally vetted to direct the ICP before receiving county approval in March. She turned down the job one month later.
Now, the hiring process has been delayed once more until the next commission meeting in October, exactly one year after the ICP’s selection committee was first tasked with finding someone to fulfill the role.
Both the panel’s chair, Loreal Arscott, and vice chair, Pam Perry, were out of town during the Sept. 1 meeting, said Laura Morilla, executive director of the county’s Office of Community Advocacy.
Meanwhile, according to an automated response linked with his personal injury firm’s law email, ICP board member Joshua Jones, who also serves as chair for the panel’s selection committee, is on paternity leave until Sept. 26.
Morilla later told The Miami Times that her office had sent out an email in advance to the rest of the ICP’s board members requesting attendance to the commission meeting, but did not receive a response.
Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz doubled down on Cohen Higgins’ concern, indicating that he, too, would like to discuss the review process that led to Price’s appointment before making a final decision.
Price herself was present at the meeting, as were staff members of the panel’s human resources department who conducted the original recruiting process for applicants. None of them were called upon to speak.
“Last time, the nominee before us made a brief introduction and we asked questions,” said Commissioner Jean Monestime, who was against the deferral. “Some of us had the opportunity to meet her, some of us did not. I think this should be treated the same way.”
Commissioners Eileen Higgins and Sally Heyman both noted that they had discussed the recommendation with their appointed ICP board members, who assured the commissioners of their pick prior to the meeting. They, among others, felt prepared for the vote.
“If you look at the history of this applicant,” Heyman said, “Ms. Price has a lot of background in this area and seems eminently qualified, so I think that it should be noted: It was vetted out by the very people who sit on the board,” whom the commissioners themselves appointed.
Price is the executive director of the New Orleans Workers’ Center for Racial Justice and an accomplished criminal justice reform champion born and raised in rural Mississippi. She was selected by the ICP out of 31 applicants – five of whom were brought in for an interview, two of whom were brought in for a follow-up.
And although she was absent from the meeting, Perry nevertheless made herself available afterward to defend Price’s track record during a phone call with The Miami Times.
“I think a nationwide search was critical and imperative,” she said, “and we got someone with a huge amount of administrative experience, police oversight experience, and we picked the best person in the country from whom we were fortunate enough to select (from).”
Commission Vice Chair Oliver Gilbert III was among those who felt sympathetic toward Price’s efforts to fly out of her home city of New Orleans to attend last week’s meeting in person.
“I just would ask – actually I think I’m probably going to insist – that when we bring her back,” he said, “we pay for her airfare and lodging,” and that they do so at a time when she is available.
“I don’t want to penalize her because we didn’t talk to our appointees,” Gilbert added later.