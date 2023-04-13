The Boys & Girls Club opened a new location at Skyway Elementary School on Wednesday, naming it after Congresswoman Frederica Wilson who was on hand for the ribbon cutting.
The new Club will provide after school and summer programs for youth in Miami Gardens and parts of the surrounding area.
Wilson presented a check for $6.4 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade to fund enhancements toward this new facility, such as putting greens and a tennis court. The federal dollars will also fund improvements to another Miami Gardens and Northwest Club.
Dr. Frederica S. Wilson Club will serve over 100 children with sports, games, team projects, art, homework help, counseling, and other enrichment activities. It will support children at Skyway, Miami Gardens, Lakes Stevens, and Barbara Hawkins elementary schools, North County K-8, Carol City Middle, Lake Stevens Middle and Lakes Stevens North Gardens High School, and Miramar High School.
According to statistics provided by the Congresswoman's office, participation in after-school programs reduces juvenile crimes by up to 75% and decreases drug use by 49%.