Cornelius Shiver, former executive director of the Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, has been appointed executive director of the North Miami CRA, one of the largest in Miami-Dade County.
Shiver, 64, a lifetime Coconut Grove resident, succeeds Rasha Cameau at the North Miami CRA, which encompasses 65% of the city. CRAs use property taxes from new development to improve neglected neighborhoods, create affordable housing and promote economic development.
Shiver left his Overtown position in November 2021 after eight years, four as executive director. He has served as president and CEO of the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation, as a member of the city of Miami zoning board, and legal and political advisor to former Miami District 5 Commissioners Jeffrey Allen, Michelle Spence-Jones and Jeffrey Watson, where he was also acting chief of staff.
Shiver holds a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, a BBA from the University of Miami, and JD from St. Thomas University School of Law.