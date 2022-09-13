Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget is packed with investments toward public safety, environmental preservation and affordable housing – but it also entails a steep increase on the paychecks of the very commissioners who voted to approve it.
Despite a six-hour public hearing last Thursday, the Board of County Commissioners (BCC) made no mention of the pay plan that would more than double its members’ yearly compensation to $138,000 and cost taxpayers about $1 million annually, nor did it appear in the budget proposal or within the commission’s published reviews.
The move came to light when the Miami Herald reported on the new compensation package provided by the county’s Office of Management and Budget Friday morning. The mayor’s administration told the Herald that commissioners requested the raise during the budget process.
The BCC has attempted to increase its own pay six times in the past 20 years through voter referendums and has failed each time. Even its latest attempt is not a done deal, as it is still pending final approval at the second budget hearing on Sept. 20.
The discussion last week instead focused on the 1% property tax cut and the five-tiered plan to tackle the ongoing affordable housing crisis included in the $10 billion budget.
The tax rate had been a point of contention for the BCC since the proposed budget was released in July. Just a month before, Pedro Garcia, the county’s property appraiser, released a memo recommending a larger 3% reduction to compensate for rising property values.
But by the time of last week’s hearing, disagreement had largely fizzled out. Commissioners Raquel Regalado and Joe Martinez were alone in attempts to introduce higher tax cuts to the countywide and unincorporated municipal districts.
Working against them was widespread concern that further cuts would limit funding for county services or set a conflicting precedent should property values decrease again down the line – although Garcia predicted against this at the dais.
Under the currently approved 1% reduction, homeowners in 2023 will still pay more in property taxes than they did this year.
Also up for debate was Levine Cava’s HOMES plan, an $85 million investment announced last month that would provide rent relief to tenants and expand the county’s affordable housing supply. Although pushback for the plan was scarce, a few housing advocates voiced demands on behalf of the county’s neediest.
Ron Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, insisted on additional funding to expand the organization’s shelters, which are currently at capacity. Annie Lord, executive director of nonprofit organization Miami Homes For All, doubled down on Book’s concern, asking that the HOMES plan prioritize those experiencing extreme poverty by providing additional assistance to people making 50-80% of area median income (AMI).
As written, the HOMES plan would expand the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program to residents earning 140% AMI, as well as create a new program offering subsidies to landlords to incentivize lower rental rates and fewer displacements.
Up until recently, the county was also exploring the matter of rent control, but it has been shut down by Levine Cava, who cites state law as a significant roadblock.
The possibility became popular after Orange County moved to include a referendum that, if approved by voters, would implement a one-year, 9.8% cap on rent hikes on its November ballot – a decision that is already facing significant legal challenges.
In any case, the HOMES plan is likely to undergo modification after facing criticism at last week’s meeting. Regalado pushed for refinement backed by data, reducing HOMES to a mere “headline” or “media acronym” and suggesting that the plan’s details are unclear and at times redundant with state law.
“We need to have in these documents what our return for investment is, and that’s how we should judge the accuracy and the impact that this programming has – not on if it makes us feel good,” said Regalado.
Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz also assured changes are to come, insisting that “the real work starts now.” Likewise, Commissioner Jean Monestime announced his plans for the remainder of the budget process, which include pushing for funding for a community theater in North Miami, soccer fields in Liberty City and swimming lessons for kids throughout his district.