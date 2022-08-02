The candidates for the District 2 Miami-Dade County Commission seat are participating in one forum after another as they inch closer to the start of early voting on Monday, Aug. 8.
Wallace Aristide, Monique Barley-Mayo, Marleine Bastien, Philippe Bien-Aime, Josaphat “Joe” Celestin and William “DC” Clark all want to replace termed-out Jean Monestime.
Among the many subjects touched upon at a recent forum moderated by the Miami Herald’s Caribbean correspondent, Jacqueline Charles, candidates for the predominantly Black district addressed the housing affordability crisis, public transit accessibility and ending gun violence.
According to voter data as of July 2022, there are 32,884 Black women in District 2, 25,816 Black men, 16,501 Hispanic women, 13,827 Hispanic men, 2,651 white women and 2,697 white men. There are 104,121 registered voters in total.
“We welcome everybody, whether you’re from the LGBTQ community or whether you’re from the faith-based community,” Bien-Aime said about his plans to promote culture, fair representation and inclusivity.
But inclusivity is hard to achieve with ensuing neighborhood gentrification and rent increases of more than 30%, leaving many residents to demand action from their representatives in government.
Clark, Barley-Mayo and Bastien all expressed support for rent control, which the Florida Legislature blocked in 1977 and is now being researched at the behest of County Commissioner Kionne McGhee.
Celestin, a former mayor of North Miami, expressed opposition to rent control because of its prior failure to gain traction in Tallahassee.
“I’m not for something that is illegal,” he said.
“When we’re talking about affordable housing shortage and single-family homes, we’re not talking about those people making $15-$16 an hour, that’s public housing,” Bien-Aime said. “We need to address mixed-use and mixed-income housing so we can address public housing for those people making $15-$16 an hour who cannot afford affordable housing.”
Bastien retorted that “affordable housing is housing” and Clark pointed out that people making $15 per hour represent a large percentage of the district’s population and should not be brushed aside.
Celestin suggested entering agreements with developers to provide for lower cost units during a project’s zoning process.
“If I am going to allow taxpayer dollars to give them costs to develop, then I can set conditions to make them set lower rent or not to increase rent to a person for a number of times,” he said.
Preferring to talk about homeownership, Barley-Mayo expressed that the county needs more self-sufficient programs in public housing so renters can become first-time homebuyers.
The public transit system was derided for its insufficient options and cost, which has led to reduced ridership.
Aristide said the county must prioritize investing more revenue into making mass transit more accessible and affordable, particularly for people with disabilities, while Celestin stressed the need for more wheelchair accessible buses and Bastien called for “humanizing” the transit system.
“I would be for investing to provide free rides to the disabled,” she said.
With gun violence left as the final topic, Celestin said he would create more police substations for faster response.
Clark recommended better community policing, with officers embedded in neighborhoods more consistently. He also suggested workforce housing for police officers and trade hubs so the “criminal element” can learn a trade instead of turning to crime for a living.
Bien-Aime, the current mayor of North Miami, said his city council reduced crime by 23% with community policing, and by providing police with the training and equipment they need.
“And we brought different programs to the youth to address gun violence,” he added.
Bastien, the founder and chief executive of Family Action Network Movement, concurred, saying the county needs to invest more in families.
“If we invest in these families, because they’re not born criminals, then we won’t even need the police,” she said.