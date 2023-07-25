Though a number of youth arrests have made headlines in recent weeks, findings from a preliminary University of Miami report presented at a Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT) board meeting indicate that the total number of youth arrests in the county has decreased by 81% since 2010.
But arrest trends reveal that Black youth continue to be arrested at higher rates than their white and Hispanic counterparts. Black males accounted for more than 50% of arrests last year alone and 48% in a 12-year span.
The study, which UM was contracted to conduct for MDEAT, examines trends in youth arrests in Miami-Dade County from 2010 to 2022 using data from the county’s Juvenile Services department. The age range for youth was not included in the preliminary report provided to The Miami Times.
Total youth arrests were at 47,125, with Black youth, in general, making up close to 58% of arrests. Nearly five times more youth identifying as male were arrested compared to females, while 93% of youth arrests were county residents and only 6% were nonresidents.
“We’ve been working at this for quite some time and as we begin to continually develop our youth service program, it has to be based on relevant information,” said William “Bill” Diggs, MDEAT’s executive director, at last week’s board meeting. “We are now going back to the county to try to figure out how we’re going to help these kids. We think there’s a direct correlation between the health of our children, the safety of our children and the economic development condition of the Black community, which ties directly to housing opportunities … this work we’re doing now, we believe is very valuable.”
When it came to the number of youth arrests for first-time offenders, more white and Latino youth were arrested in total (4,531) compared to Black (4,455) or white, non-Hispanic youth (628). But Black youth were more likely to be arrested a second, third, fourth and even fifth time.
Board members each took turns inquiring about the data after UM School of Education and Human Development researchers Todd Warner and Mary Avalos delivered their respective reports.
The study’s literature review portion, presented by Avalos, showed that though national youth arrests had declined in the past three decades, Black youth were still disproportionately charged and arrested at a higher rate than other racial groups. Several factors including systemic racism, disproportionate exposure to poverty, neighborhood factors, and inadequate access to educational and health services.
What has worked well, Avalos said, are reform-based interventions such as civil citation, education and vocational programs, inter-agency partnerships, and a focus on youth and families.
The recidivism rate in Florida has reportedly decreased by 3-4% for youth who receive civil citations.
Recommended solutions to addressing disproportionate youth arrests in Miami-Dade County include partnerships between law enforcement, the juvenile justice department and community-based organizations; increasing affordable housing options for low-income families; and restructuring the school policing model to allow teachers and administrators – instead of on-site school officers – to de-escalate conflict.
The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department (MDSP) is the third leading law enforcement agency for youth arrests, coming after the Miami-Dade and Miami Police departments. MDSP, which did not respond to interview requests, had a higher percentage of youth arrests than North Miami, Miami Beach and Aventura police departments combined, according to the study.
Christopher “Chris” Norwood, founder of Hampton Art Lovers and MDEAT board member, asked the UM research team to include school incident reports in the final report.
“In my previous life when I was a child advocate … what we found in our school incident reports will tell a different story,” he said, referencing incident reports from an unnamed Miami Beach elementary school. “They had more crimes in their school than what we would call schools in high-crime areas but you’re not seeing the arrests.”
“It’s called warn and dismiss,” Diggs chimed in. “And it’s a major issue, as a matter of fact. Our children are victims of that … For instance, school resource officers would arrest these Black children but some that are not Black would be warned and dismissed.”
He requested that the next report include such data, which is expected to be completed within the next two months or so. The current findings may change once the report is completed, said MDEAT.
During the same meeting, Diggs announced that MDEAT was looking to fill construction manager, accountant and housing outreach specialist positions, as well as an additional underwriter to help with backlogs for its Rehabilitation Assistance Program.