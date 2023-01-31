Even after an early Tuesday court hearing, the affair over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency remains unsettled.
Judge Valerie Manno Schurr denied a motion filed by DeFillipo’s lawyers to reduce the quorum requirements in the city’s charter from four to five commissioners.
Manno Schurr did, however, agree to consider the motion’s alternative, which would require all commissioners to attend the next regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 21. The city’s Black commissioners – Daniela Jean, McKenzie Fleurimond and Michael Joseph – have all walked out or been absent from either the December or January meeting or both.
At the same time, Manno Schurr questions whether she has the authority to require that the commissioners show up to work. If it is deemed that she doesn’t, Luis Suarez, hired on behalf of the three absent commissioners and Hans Ottinot, the city’s attorney, may file for an evidentiary hearing on DeFillipo’s residency in the coming week or so.
“My only concern is that the city continue the business of the city,” said Manno Schurr, which every party involved seemed to agree with.
How exactly the city should continue its business is up for debate, however. According to Suarez, the city charter has already automatically ruled that DeFillipo’s “former” seat is now vacant due to the evidence against him.
Attorneys Michael Pizzi and Benedict Kuehne, on the other hand, who represent DeFillipo, say that the city should leave the investigations to the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust.
“We don’t just shut down government,” said Pizzi. “Ethics complaints are filed 10 times a day. Challenges to residency happen all the time.”
Kuehne also noted that the commissioners must vote to declare the mayor’s vacancy, but that requires them showing up to work. The problem is Joseph, the vice mayor, hasn’t attended any meeting with DeFillipo as the presiding officer, while DeFillipo has refused to attend any called by Joseph.
For now, North Miami Beach stands still.