Dale Holness is seeking a rematch against U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.
The former Broward mayor announced his campaign for Florida’s 20th congressional district. The move was expected, as he lost to Cherfilus-McCormick by only five votes in the Nov. 2 Democratic primary to replace the late Alcee Hastings.
“Families are hurting these days as the costs of everyday necessities – including housing, child care, health care, gas and groceries – continue to rise, but wages fail to keep up,” Holness said in a statement. “Our communities deserve a champion with experience and follow-through to build a stronger, healthier future for all of us. Just as I’ve dedicated my career to improving lives and getting results for the people of South Florida, I will take that same drive to Congress to build lasting prosperity for all who call our incredible region home.”
His announcement follows ex-congressional candidate Barbara Sharief’s declaration to run for state Senate. Sharief was the third-place finisher in the primary.
Cherfilus-McCormick, the first Haitian American Democrat elected to Congress, is currently serving the remainder of Hastings’ term and must be reelected to retain the seat for a full two-year term.
The primary election will be held Aug. 22 and is expected to be different from last year’s election, with a much higher voter turnout since it will be held at the same time as the party primary to nominate a candidate for governor.
Earlier this year, Holness had agreed to pay a $1,000 fine after state investigators said he violated state laws by not disclosing his finances during the duration of his term as commissioner, the Sun Sentinel reported.
In January, Holness’ daughter, Damara Holness, was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for fraudulently applying for and receiving $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. She pled guilty the day after her father’s close race for the Hastings seat. At the time, he expressed support for his daughter, saying, “My concern, love and understanding is with her through the resolution of this matter.”
But four months earlier, when his daughter was arrested in August, Holness said he had been estranged from her for many years. He also said he had no knowledge of how she ran her business, despite the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan application showing the Plantation address for Holness Consulting as the same as Dale Holness’ real estate firm.