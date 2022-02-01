The 29-year-old daughter of former Broward Mayor Dale Holness is going to jail.
Damara Holness, a political consultant, was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to stealing $300,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a federal loan program meant to help small businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holness got off easy. In addition to the prison sentence, she received five years of supervised release and also must return the money she ripped off from the government relief program. She had faced up to 20 years in prison for her fraud conviction, but guidelines for her offense fell between three and four years, in light of the amount of money she stole and that she accepted responsibility for her crime.
Her attorney asked U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz for leniency because Holness is the single mother of a 15-month-old child. Holness also argued that her daughter’s father recently had another child from another relationship, limiting how much time he had to care for their daughter, Amara, while she was incarcerated.
Court documents show Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Kaplan opposed leniency, writing that Holness committed the crimes while pregnant and “the defendant was well aware that she was giving birth and that if she was caught that she could go to jail. The defendant decided to continue with the fraudulent scheme.”
At the time of her PPP application, Holness was serving as president of the Broward County Democratic Black Caucus.
Court records show Holness lied on the loan application about her company’s payroll and expenses. She claimed to employ 18 people with an average payroll of $120,000 a month. In reality, she had no employees – nor any payroll expenses – and used fraudulent payroll tax forms to support her loan request.
After being granted the loan, Holness attempted to create a paper trail to cover her tracks. She paid 22 people, including a school bus driver and a security guard, about $1,300 every two weeks, federal officials said in court documents. After signing their checks, the purported “employees” – who agreed to endorse and return the checks to her – were paid $300, and Holness kept the rest of the cash for herself, according to investigators.
The government obtained images of 135 checks written by Holness to the alleged employees of Holness Consulting totaling $181,228, prosecutors wrote. Once caught, court records indicate Holness evaded the FBI by failing to show up for scheduled meetings and had to be served with a federal grand jury subpoena in a shopping mall while she was emerging from a green Tesla.
Holness pleaded guilty the day after her father narrowly lost his primary bid to succeed Alcee Hastings in Congress. At the time, Dale Holness expressed support for his daughter.
“My concern, love and understanding is with her through the resolution of this matter,” he said. “Damara has my support and she has the support of her family.”
But four months earlier, when his daughter was arrested in August, Dale Holness said he had been estranged from her for many years. He also said he had no knowledge of how she ran her business, although the PPP loan application shows the Plantation address for Holness Consulting is the same as Dale Holness’ real estate firm.
In court, Holness apologized to the community, the government and to her family, including “my dad. I’ve affected his career.”
Outside the courtroom on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel reported Dale Holness said his daughter has “accepted responsibility for her mistake. We’re all human. She’s acknowledged it. She needs to rebuild her life.”
Damara Holness must report to federal prison by noon April 25.