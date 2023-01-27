The City of Miami voted against granting a promised $1 million in federal funds to Black-led organization Circle of Brotherhood (COB) on Thursday.
The money, which was informally presented to the organization more than a year ago by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, would have come from the city’s $137 million reserve of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla was the lone vote against the move. With a vacancy created by former District 2 Commissioner Ken Russell, the item would have needed the unanimous four remaining votes to pass.
Commissioner Manolo Reyes and Chairwoman Christine King have been long-standing proponents of the move to fulfill Suarez’s promise, made in October 2021. Reyes has insisted on its full success at recent meetings during which COB members inquired over the status of the allocation.
Meanwhile, King defended the organization against de la Portilla and Commissioner Joe Carollo’s enduring scrutiny at the Jan. 26 commission meeting.
Deferred early on during the meeting, de la Portilla and Carollo questioned the organization’s current financials once the item came back for discussion in the late afternoon. Since the city’s allocation would come in the form of reimbursements, the two commissioners worried whether the COB had the money to spend in the first place.
“I find that kind of insulting because we have more than a sufficient amount of funds in our bank account right now to cover any reimbursement that we can possibly get from the City of Miami,” said COB executive director Brother Lyle Muhammad.
King, COB lead organizer Leroy Jones and a city budget employee all insisted numerous times that the organization would have to submit proof of financial expenditures and various other documents in order to qualify for the reimbursement in the first place.
“They won’t know exactly what is needed until they receive the contract from the city that outlines these parameters,” said King, reasserting that the initiative at hand was only to approve the allocation.
"Regardless how much money the contract is, if we can't spend the money, then we cannot access it and the money goes back to the city, so nothing is lost. Or if we do something that is not accepted under the contract, we do not get reimbursed,” said Jones.
At one point, Muhammad and de la Portilla quarreled briefly over the commissioners’ continued questioning.
“No other organization under the 2021 ARPA regulations has been put through this. Not one, except us,” said Muhammad after being repeatedly asked to provide a comprehensive list of government funds already issued to the organization.
“We see you for what you are,” said a frustrated Muhammad, “so just make a vote on it.”
“I’m not sure you want that,” de la Portilla retorted.
“We’re in the same position where we are,” Muhammad said. “Everybody sees what’s going on here, so we’re going to tell you one more time. Allow us to do what we do, or just vote no and we’ll continue to do it without you.”
“Very aggressive,” said de la Portilla.
King asked de la Portilla before casting her vote whether the commissioner would reconsider his, but de la Portilla wouldn’t budge.
Carollo himself gave a lengthy speech stating his hesitation to pass the measure, in part citing concern over the COB’s submitted plan to spend a large sum of the money on subcontracted personnel.
“Frankly, a lot of our personnel don’t have the stomach to do what’s right when they see things that are wrong,” said Carollo.
In any case, the commissioner voted what he referred to as “an unhappy yes” – that is, after de la Portilla had already fated the motion’s failure with his dissenting vote.
At that same meeting, the commission easily approved a $500,000 allocation in ARPA funds to nonprofit organization Center for Black Innovation.