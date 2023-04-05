After leading the police department in Ferguson, Missouri in the aftermath of civil unrest, Delrish Moss, a seasoned Miami police spokesman, has been selected as the new police chief for Miramar. Moss will be sworn in as Miramar's new police chief on April 13.
At 58 years old, Moss aims to prioritize modernizing the department's crime-fighting technology and increasing staff to accommodate the city's rapid growth.
“One of my challenges,” said Moss, “will be to increase staffing so that we can keep pace with the rapid growth of the city.”
Moss spent 32 years in Miami, rising from street patrol to homicide to major in communications, where he became known for his leadership during high-profile events, including the Elián González protests and the aftermath of Miami Commissioner Arthur Teele Jr.'s suicide.
Moss was chosen for the top policing job in Ferguson in 2016 and successfully implemented a federal consent decree aimed at increasing Black representation in the department before returning to South Florida as captain, chief spokesman, and head of operations for the police department at Florida International University.