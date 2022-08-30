Former Orlando police chief Val Demings is attempting to leverage the women's vote across party lines as she vies for Marco Rubio’s U.S. Senate seat.
Demings, a Democrat and current member of the House of Representatives, was greeted last Friday in Doral by an audience of women chanting “Let’s go Val!” as the candidate made her way up the stage at the Firefighters Memorial Building. There, she launched a new segment of her campaign called Women for Demings.
The effort was launched on the heels of recent attacks against women's reproductive rights, beginning with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, followed by the passage of restrictive abortion laws across the nation.
Demings slammed her opponent for his failure to uphold women’s rights at the federal level. The day before Demings’ visit to Miami-Dade, Rubio told CBS4 News in Miami that he is against abortion in any circumstance, including in cases of rape and incest.
“I’m in favor of laws that protect human life,” Rubio told the TV station. “ I do not believe that the dignity and the worth of human life is tied to the circumstances of their conception, but I recognize that that’s not a majority position.”
Demings’s response to the senator came on Women’s Equality Day, when she appealed to her history as a social worker who has previously dealt with victims of sexual abuse – who, among others, comprise the group affected by Florida's 15-week abortion ban.
“I believe anyone who would not fight to protect women and protect our daughters, our girls, doesn’t deserve to hold office,” she said.
She also targeted Rubio's attendance record, which is one of the lowest in the Senate. Since taking office in 2011 up until January 2021, Rubio missed 9.8% of votes.
Demings was joined last week by a lineup of female leaders, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who was welcomed with her own standing ovation before attesting to the former police chief’s commitment to public service.
“We all know what happens when women lead,” said Levine Cava, who is the first woman to serve as mayor of Miami-Dade County. “We get things done.”
She referred to Demings as “a dear friend,” and one who represents the change that Florida needs.
“Like so many women, she has been underestimated every step of the way,” the mayor said. “She does not shy away from the hard work. She definitely kicks butt, and she knows how to take prisoners.”
During the conference, Demings also alluded to the gun violence continuously striking communities and making headlines nationwide. Rubio has received over $3.3 million from the National Rifle Association, whereas Demings proudly flaunts an “F” rating from the gun lobby.
Demings served as the Orlando Police Department’s first female chief from 2007 to 2011, a four-year term that resulted in a nearly 40% reduction in violent crime.
The daughter of a maid and a janitor and the youngest of seven children, she attributes her resilience to a humble upbringing.
“I remember growing up poor, Black and female,” Demings said. “I remember being told that I wasn’t the right color, I’m not the right gender, don’t have enough money … but it was my mother, the maid, who told me not to be defined by the world’s negative talk.”
“We are living in some difficult, difficult times,” she added. “But believe me, we have seen those times before, and I cannot remember one challenging issue, one challenging movement in this country where women were not a part of making a change — even when we did not have the microphone.”