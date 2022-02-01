U.S. Rep. Val Demings made a visit to South Florida last week as part of a statewide listening tour for her run against two-term U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, stopping first to meet with Black faith leaders.
“We have been traveling the state and talking to people about things that matter to them,” said the democratic candidate and former Orlando police chief, disclosing that she had plans to stop at a few other locations that day.
Demings could become the state’s first Black U.S. senator. She announced her candidacy last May, a year after being added to President Joe Biden’s possible running mate shortlist prior to his presidency.
The visit came as a lawsuit filed by voting rights advocates against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ SB 90 voter suppression law headed to trial on Monday. SB 90, which makes voter registration more difficult and poses vote-by-mail restrictions, is among more than 400 anti-voting rights laws the nation saw introduced in the last year.
Though election data released by the Pew Research Center shows that Black people are less likely to vote by mail compared to other ethnic groups, the number of Black voters who mailed in ballots in 2020 increased by 2.5% compared to numbers reported in 2016.
“It’s heartbreaking, it’s frustrating and it’s downright angering, but it makes me more determined,” said Rev. Richard Dunn II, pastor of Faith Community Baptist Church, who joined more than a dozen faith leaders in the meeting with Demings. “We’re not going to let anything stop us from voting. It looks like this regiment and mindset wants to take Black people back to slavery. That’s exactly what all of these voter suppression tactics look like and I can’t sugarcoat it.”
At the New Harvest Church in Opa-locka last Wednesday morning, leaders listened intently as Demings made her case and encouraged them to prepare congregants for possible voting hurdles linked to the new laws.
Though the meeting was closed off to the media, Demings told The Miami Times that it provided much insight into the issues faced by the South Florida community.
Pastors expressed concern over the affordable housing crises, increasing prices at the gas pumps and grocery stores, attacks on public education, and prescription drug affordability for seniors.
“The church has, and always will, play a critical role in addressing those quality of life issues,” said Demings, who grew up in the church. “In a church, if you aren't dealing with issues that people are affected by every day, then you're not really exemplifying the life and legacy of Dr. King. [It] has not only been the place where we're dealing with our spiritual needs but we also deal with those physical and human needs that exist.”
Demings, born in Jacksonville, Fla., to parents who worked in the cleaning services industry, says she knows firsthand what it means to struggle growing up in a low-income family household.
Though the youngest of seven, she worked hard to become the first in her family to go to college, earning her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University. She then became a social worker in the foster care system before eventually joining Orlando’s police force for nearly three decades, where she was appointed as the first woman police chief in 2007.
In 2016, she was elected to represent Florida’s 10th congressional district after the Florida Supreme Court created a majority-Black district in Orlando. Since then, Demings has primarily sponsored bills that address crime, law enforcement, taxation, housing and community development, government operations and emergency management. She now sits on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary and the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.
Last summer, Demings introduced the Every Vote Counts Act (HR 3867), which would amend 2002’s Help America Vote Act to prohibit restrictions on voting by mail in a federal election. No further action was taken after it was referred to the Research and Technology Subcommittee.
Acting on a desire to make the voting process smoother for Floridians, especially those in the Black community, Demings brought with her a representative from the Florida Democratic Party to host a short voter education session for the Black faith leaders last Wednesday.
“Now is the time to turn out and vote because we are about to lose so much if we do not,” she said. “The vicious attack on voting rights in the state of Florida [and] across the nation, we cannot allow [it] to happen.”
Demings was one of several Black leaders who called for the U.S. Senate to pass the House-approved national voting rights legislation before Florida Sens. Rubio and Rick Scott helped stopped it dead in its track in a 50-50 vote.
“It’s embarrassing that Sen. Rubio would be hypocritical and not support voting rights when he came from a country that restricted the rights of its people,” said Dunn. “That’s a Castro mentality that he shouldn’t have.”
“The church is a vital instrument to educate people to vote – not necessarily who to vote for, but to encourage them to exercise their right to vote,” said Gregory Thompson, pastor of New Harvest. “The main goal is to share the message of going to vote. Based on certain demographics though, there are laws set up to suppress the people that we pastor. If we can educate them on the candidates, then they can make their own choice.”
Thompson galvanized pastors to meet with Demings, hoping they could disseminate vital information regarding the upcoming elections to their parishioners.
For decades, churches across the U.S. have played a key role in transporting Black congregants to early voting polling sites the Sunday before election day in a national movement called Souls to the Polls. Even during the pandemic, the initiative continued in a drive-through fashion but relied heavily on drop boxes.
Through SB 90, DeSantis has ordered the discontinuation of drop boxes unless monitored by authorized supervisor of elections personnel, places restrictions on third-party vote-by-mail return, and potentially criminalizes the act of offering free water and food to voters in line.
“As a pastor, I can tell my parishioners to bring their own water,” said Thompson. “If I can’t give it to you, take it with you. So we’ll just have to adapt and overcome the voter suppression tactics out there.”
According to Jasmine Burney-Clark, who founded and spearheads Equal Ground, a major organization increasing access to voting and civic education, election supervisors under former Gov. Scott’s administration were required to provide 14 days of early voting for their residents.
“They now have to provide just a minimum of eight days that eliminate one of those weekends or that Sunday before election day depending on what that supervisor decides,” said Burney-Clark in a press briefing before Monday’s trial.
“[Lawmakers] know that Black folks utilize Souls to the Polls as [not only] one of the key mechanisms for turning out votes but also talking about issues in the pulpit,” she continued. “So to eliminate one of the most powerful days that we use to mobilize our community is again another direct hit at the Black church and the Black community.”
“Part of our job and calling is to look out for the well-being of our parishioners and stand up against legislation that is not equitable,” explained Thompson. “There's a right to vote but then there's a right person to vote for as it relates to our condition and what we're dealing with in our communities. A pastor should be very concerned as it relates to the oppression of certain people.”
“My husband likes to say the best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance,” said Demings. “I look forward to going into the Senate and continuing to get [things] done.”
Dunn is sure that Demings will make history and has already offered her his support.
“Certainly, we have to admire the courage and the faith of Val Demings. She's demonstrated success as a public servant already in the U.S. Congress,” he said. “And in a time such as this, we need her type of leadership. Everyone who wants good government in the state of Florida in the U.S. Senate should support Val Demings. I'm honored to support her.”