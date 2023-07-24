Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez was in critical condition Monday after trying to kill himself following a domestic dispute at a Tampa hotel, police said.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has appointed Miami-Dade Police Department Deputy Director Stephanie Daniels to the position of MDPD Interim Director “until further notice.”
Ramirez, who until Monday directed the largest police agency in the southeastern U.S., served in a dual role as Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department and Chief of Safety and Emergency Response. He was responsible for oversight of both the Miami-Dade PD and Fire Rescue Department.
Daniels, who will take over the director role, grew up in Liberty City and started as an officer in 1992. She was promoted to MDPD Deputy Director in March, becoming the first woman to hold the position.
JD Patterson, who oversees the county’s Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, will become the Interim Chief of Public Safety responsible for the administration’s public safety portfolio including MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Levine Cava said.
Ramirez, 52, who had traveled to Tampa for a meeting of the Florida Sheriffs Association, was in his car with his wife on I-75 south of Tampa when he pulled over and shot himself in the head, according to several news outlets.
Ramirez was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where doctors performed surgery on the law enforcement veteran. Mayor Levine Cava traveled to Tampa to be with Ramirez and his family in the hospital, according to her office.
"Following a critical injury in Tampa yesterday, Chief Ramirez is hospitalized and in critical but stable condition," Levine Cava said in a written statement. "All that matters right now is Chief Ramirez's wellbeing, and I join his family, his loved ones, and all his Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade County family in praying for his swift recovery."
The Miami-Dade Police Department issued this statement on Monday.
"The entire Miami-Dade Police Department stands together behind Freddy and asks that our community continue to keep him in their prayers."
The self-inflicted shooting happened while Ramirez was traveling with his wife for the Sheriffs Summer Conference, which began Sunday at Tampa’s JW Marriot Hotel.
The couple left the conference’s welcome reception around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, stepped outside the hotel and argued, reports said. The Tampa Police Department confirmed in a news release that officers responded to a domestic call involving Ramirez and a woman, who they did not identify, at the hotel Sunday night.
According to the release, officers arrived after receiving a report of a man with a gun, later identified as Ramirez, outside the property. Officers received “third-hand” information that the man had pointed the weapon at himself, but there were no first-hand witnesses and no security camera footage of the alleged incident, police said.
Hotel security informed police the man was on the 12th floor. When police arrived about 20 minutes later, a woman exited the room followed by Ramirez. He told police he argued with the woman but had not displayed a gun, according to the news release.
Ramirez told police he had no intention of harming himself or others. Police also said the woman corroborated that they had argued and said she did not have any concerns for her safety.
With no evidence of crime, and no one appearing to be in immediate danger, police decided to release Ramirez at the scene.
Under Florida’s Baker Act law, police could have involuntarily committed Ramirez to a mental health facility for 72 hours if they had evidence he was a risk to himself or others.
The couple left the hotel and were driving back to Miami when Ramirez pulled over alongside I-75 in the Tampa suburb of Riverview and shot himself, reports said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Ramirez tried to take his own life in the car but did not provide additional details.
News reports said Ramirez shot himself in the right temple and the bullet exited through his right eye. His wife called 911 after the suicide attempt.
Ramirez was expected to survive but may lose vision in one eye.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the incident, according to FDLE.
In 2015, Miami-Dade County’s first Black police director, Robert Parker, killed himself six years after retiring.
Several Florida officials shared statements on Twitter after news broke of Ramirez's injury.
"To many of us he is not just a colleague, but a friend. Please keep Freddy & his family in your thoughts & prayers," Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III wrote.
Community activist and founder of Mothers Fighting for Justice, Romania Dukes, posted, “Anyone who knows me know how much they mean to me. Say a prayer for my friend, my brother [Ramirez] … I’m hurting … my heart can’t take no more.”
In May, Ramirez announced his candidacy for the newly created Miami-Dade Sheriff post.
Patch.com contributed to this report.
This article has been updated to reflect additional information from the original posting.