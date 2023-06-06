Now that North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo has been removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis just a week after his arrest, all eyes are on whether former Commissioner Michael Joseph will be reinstated to the seat he was ousted from last month.
Just as the city awaited a judge’s ruling on Joseph’s political fate, DeFillipo was criminally charged with three counts of illegal voting as an “unqualified elector” and subsequently suspended by the governor. The question now is whether the commission will have to grapple with two vacancies or just one.
Vice Mayor Jay Chernoff has led efforts to remove both Joseph and Commissioner McKenzie Fleurimond from office for boycotting meetings amid legal concerns that DeFillipo lived outside the city and was no longer legally mayor. Chernoff succeeded when he and his peers voted 3-1 to oust Joseph May 16. Soon after, Chernoff dropped litigation against Fleurimond.
Now, after months of halted business and what many have been referring to as “political hits,” Fleurimond says he just wants to get back to work.
“While this issue makes its way through the judicial system and the governor’s office, my colleagues and I must come together to continue serving our residents,” Fleurimond said in a statement. “The advancement of the city remains my priority.”
Whether Joseph will be party to that is up to Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Peter Lopez, who held an eight-hour hearing on the matter May 26 but has yet to issue a written order with his decision. Joseph’s attorneys have meanwhile filed the affidavit of DeFillipo’s arrest for the judge’s consideration.
At a press conference last Wednesday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said evidence gathered through subpoenaed cell phone tracking data shows the former mayor left his Davie home to vote in three separate elections in North Miami Beach and then returned to Davie each time. Those elections took place in August, October and November 2022, nearly a year after records showed that he sold the North Miami Beach home listed on his voter registration.
DeFillipo was thrice charged with third-degree felonies, each carrying a maximum five-year prison term which could put him away for 15 years if convicted. An arraignment hearing is set for June 30.
DeSantis’ executive order issuing the former mayor’s suspension will last “until a further executive order is issued or as otherwise provided by the law.”
DeFillipo’s attorney, Michael Pizzi, is denying the validity of the charges. He said he and his client were both shocked to discover that the state attorney would use her power to further what Pizzi is continually referring to as nothing but “a political hit.”
“It’s another distraction for the mayor, and certainly for everybody else, from the public service they really want to focus on,” Pizzi told The Miami Times. “Obviously, for the mayor, the community and the commission, it’s an unwanted and very stressful distraction from the things they dedicate themselves to.”
According to the North Miami Beach city charter, a special election must be held within 35 to 90 days following the time of a commission vacancy in order to fill each seat. City attorney John Herin, however, already said following Joseph’s removal that the Miami-Dade County Elections Department is unable to satisfy those requirements.
The city charter also states that its vice mayor – in this case, Chernoff – must fulfill mayoral duties if that seat becomes vacant until a new mayor is elected, but will not permanently fill the role.
Both DeFillipo’s and Joseph’s seats were originally going to be up for grabs in November 2024. Even before the vacancies had occurred, each election had already attracted one candidate – former Commissioner Barbara Kramer for the former and former state Rep. candidate Lynn Su Sutjapojnukul for the latter.
North Miami Beach has been no stranger to turmoil ever since an ethics complaint was first filed against DeFillipo in December. Since then, the commission has been divided along racial lines – the relevance of which many deny. A city manager was fired, and a city attorney resigned before he was about to be fired.
Meanwhile, nearly every commission move – from DeFillipo’s residency allegation to Joseph’s removal – has been stamped with the same accusation: political retribution. DeFillipo’s arrest is surely to be similarly digested with differing opinions.
The next city commission meeting is scheduled for June 20.