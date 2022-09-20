Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez from office just hours away from Martinez’s expected appearance at the county’s second budget hearing. The now suspended District 11 commissioner was arrested Aug. 30 on felony charges.
DeSantis announced the suspension in a 1:10 p.m. press release, with no mention of his replacement plans, but that is sure to follow.
The typically conservative district includes 215,000 people living in western, suburban unincorporated Miami-Dade. As a result, the governor doesn’t have a collection of city-level office holders to consider in naming Martinez’s replacement.
A statement from Martinez’s legal team said the suspended commissioner “offers his support to whomever the governor decides to appoint.”
The statement also denied the charges against him, saying the focus was on clearing his name and “fighting these baseless allegations.”
Martinez has been charged by Miami-Dade prosecutors with two felonies related to a $15,000 payment from a business owner who would have benefited from legislation the commissioner proposed in 2017. Martinez withdrew the legislation shortly after filing it, and the proposed ordinance never progressed.
At 64, Martinez is a retired county police lieutenant who has held the District 11 seat since 2016. His final term expires in 2024. Prior to his arrest, he was considered to be a top contender for the new sheriff position that will be on the ballot in 2024.
Martinez skipped one commission meeting after his arrest, but attended the county’s first 2023 budget hearing Sept. 8, where he cast preliminary votes on budget ordinances and pushed for a failed 3% reduction in property tax rates.
This is the governor’s sixth suspension of an elected official since early August, but the first tied to a felony arrest and to a fellow Republican. DeSantis can lift the suspension at any time.