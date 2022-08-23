North Miami Vice Mayor Alix Desulme was recently elected chair of the Democratic Municipal Officials (DMO), Florida Chapter. He won with support from 77% of membership at the state’s League of Cities (FLC) annual conference, which was marked by the entity’s 100th anniversary.
“With Alix’s continued leadership, the Florida chapter will remain one of the strongest DMO chapters in the country,” said Jesse Maldonado, DMO alumni director, in a written statement.
A City of North Miami news release stated that Desulme will focus his two-year term on increasing awareness among local governments about state legislation designed to preempt local municipal authority across the state.
“This position is very significant in heightening awareness of state bills that can weaken the authority of such governmental entities like villages, cities and even counties around Florida,” Desulme was quoted as saying in the release. “I will make it my duty to strengthen the democratic process to ensure the state passes laws that do not ultimately restrict the voice of the people – which my colleagues and I represent.”
Desulme started attending the FLC conferences in 2009 as an elected city clerk for the City of North Miami. He then became a member of the FLC in 2015 when first elected to North Miami’s city council. Years later in 2018, he joined the DMO while continuing to represent his constituency.