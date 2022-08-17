Detective dies following Liberty City chase

Detective Cesar Echaverry has died, after being shot in the head Monday evening during a fire-fight with a robbery suspect cornered in Liberty City.
Published reports on Tuesday said the 29-year-old detective was brain dead and unlikely to recover, but fellow officers outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center were still holding out hope before news arrived that Echaverry had succumbed to his injuries.
"I am heartbroken to learn of Detective Cesar Echaverry's death. He laid down his life to stop a violent criminal, and we will be forever grateful for his selfless service and sacrifice to our community," posted Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Facebook. She also went on to ask that the community lift up his family, his loved ones, and the police department in prayer as "they navigate an unthinkable tragedy."
The robbery suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jeremy Willie Hortan from Lithia Springs, Georgia. He died in the gun battle and his body was removed from the scene. Whether or not the gunman had a criminal record has not been released, nor do we know anything about his family or what led him to South Florida.
Residents near where the altercation took place around NW Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street were still shaken on Tuesday when they spoke to The Miami Times.
"This was really shocking news," said Jean Etienne, an employee at a nearby business who had to wait hours before being allowed to enter his workplace Tuesday while officers cleared the scene. "Now I have to look over my shoulders every time I leave and keep my eyes open. You need to stay vigilant around here. It makes me fear for my life."
The altercation ended after a car crash when police approached the suspect, but Hortan may have been fleeing Broward Sheriff's deputies who reported that a suspect had fled the scene of a robbery in Dania Beach.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is currently leading an investigation into the police-involved shooting.