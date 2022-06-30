A former church pastor, religion professor and community activist will serve as the next chair of Jackson Health's Public Health Trust (PHT). The Board of Trustees selected Dr. Walter T. Richardson as chairman of the public hospital system's governing board on June 29.
Richardson previously served as PHT vice-chairman and is replacing outgoing Chairman William J. Heffernan.
“Dr. Richardson is a pillar of our community who understands the unique role we play in ensuring everyone in Miami-Dade County has access to world-class health care,” said Jackson Health System CEO Carlos A. Migoya. “He’s been a tireless supporter and advocate for our patients and employees, and I look forward to working alongside him as we continue to build a future for Jackson where innovation, expertise and compassionate care are at the forefront of everything we do.”
A fifth generation preacher, Richardson became pastor of Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Perrine in 1983, then a small community of faith with 125 members who met for worship twice a month. Under Richardson’s leadership, a larger sanctuary was soon built and the congregation grew to hold multiple worship services each Sunday.
Pastor emeritus at Sweet Home, Richardson retired in 2010.
From 1989 to 2015, he served as adjunct professor of religion at St. Thomas University where he taught world religions, including Judaism, Islam, Christianity, Hinduism and Buddhism. He still speaks frequently on the various expressions of faith today.
As an advocate for social justice, Richardson has been a voice for social change throughout South Florida, addressing issues that negatively affect the marginalized – from women to the Black community and other disenfranchised groups.
He also is a musician, a published author and a chaplain for the Miami-Dade Police Department. Richardson has received various awards, honors and proclamations recognizing his work in distinct fields.
“Jackson Health System is undoubtedly one of our community’s most valuable resources and, as a former patient, I can attest that the lifesaving work done throughout the health system is awe-inspiring,” said Richardson. “Having the opportunity to lead the Public Health Trust Board of Trustees is a great responsibility, and an honor that I do not take lightly or for granted.”
The Miami native and resident of South Miami-Dade is married with two children, 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.