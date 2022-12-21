A Miami pastor is set to appear in court Jan. 13 for allegedly defrauding an elderly couple over the course of several years.
Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, was taken into custody last Wednesday but has since bonded out of jail. She faces one count of elderly exploitation, two counts of grand theft and one count of organized schemes to defraud.
Hampton-Barley, who is listed in state records as the founder and pastor of True Spirit of Christ Our Redeemer Christian Ministries, Inc., befriended the unnamed and childless elderly couple 10 years ago. They suffer from early-onset Alzheimer’s and dementia.
According to WSVN, investigators say the couple were members of the church, which The Miami Times traced to an Opa-locka address at 1752 Ali Baba Ave., but with a P.O. box listed as its mailing address. Before that, the church’s last known physical address, according to a nonprofit website, was on Brickell Key Drive inside what appears to be a luxury 22-story condo building where one of the church’s officers lives.
No other information about the church, which is listed as a nonprofit organization, could be found by The Miami Times outside of Sunbiz, Florida’s business registration website.
Attorney Ralph Ventura, who represents the family of the targeted couple, could not confirm whether they actually attended the church and met Hampton-Barley there. But he suspects that the church may only exist in name.
“We never looked into that, mostly for the reason that no one in my firm believed that it was a legitimate church,” the Coral Gables-based lawyer told The Miami Times on Tuesday. “It might be a completely valid church, however, we’re now on four days after her arrest; I think somebody would have come forward. People love their pastors, their rabbis, imams or whatever [religious leader]. To have them arrested like this and the fact that there’s nobody out there who came forward says to me that the church existed only on paper.”
From the start, family members were leery of Hampton-Barley’s motives and did not support her bond with the couple, Ventura disclosed.
Detectives say after Hampton-Barley established a relationship with the couple, she posed as their daughter and caretaker to add her name to their home’s deed and occasionally retrieved funds from the elder man’s checking account. She is also suspected of fraudulently gaining power of attorney and altering their retirement fund.
She stood to inherit the couple’s home upon their passing.
The couple’s niece, Nadine, who declined to provide her last name, discovered that Hampton-Barley added her name to the deed. She then asked Ventura, the family’s longtime attorney who specializes in wills, trusts, estates and commercial law, to look into it.
“Discovering a world of documents, we came to the conclusion that [Hampton-Barley] had essentially diverted funds from the clients’ accounts to various accounts of her own,” said Ventura. “It’s also alleged that she had transferred one or two timeshares as well.”
Correspondence with an undisclosed insurance company revealed that Hampton-Barley cashed out the surrender value of the couple’s life insurance policy, according to Ventura.
His firm filed a lawsuit against the pastor on behalf of his clients in the spring of 2020 but ended the civil litigation in November 2021 when family members decided they no longer wanted to put the aging couple through the arduous process of seeking restitution.
Ventura was able to get the deed rightfully restored for the couple.
Evidence obtained by the firm confirms that Hampton-Barley had done this before to another family in the early 2000s.
Though civil litigation has ceased, Hampton-Barley is now being criminally charged and awaits a judge’s decision, which could ultimately include restitution of the stolen funds.
“When a member of the community that is elderly is exploited, we take these crimes very, very seriously,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez during a news conference on Friday. “There was an element of trust, there was a relationship established, and so this is what makes this crime so disheartening.”
Rodriguez said the suspect stole more than $18,000 from the victims, who have since relocated to live with family outside of Florida.
“She’s violated their trust and exploited them. She left them in dire straits and with an empty bank account,” said Nadine in a statement to The Miami Times. “She lived off of their credit cards and checking accounts and stole his pension. Pure evil. I’m too hurt to speak without getting emotional.”
Data released by Comparitech earlier this year says Florida, a state that’s home to 5.9 million people over the age of 60, has one of the highest numbers of elder fraud reports – a total of more than 700,000. An estimated $9.4 billion is lost each year to elder financial exploitation in the Sunshine State.
“This kind of problem has occurred historically in Florida,” said Ventura. “It occurs everywhere but here specifically because there’s such a large population of elderly. Florida has some very strict laws on elder abuse ... however, no criminal prosecution will have the same effect as taking a proactive approach and being involved in the lives of loved ones and your elders.”
Ventura recommends that families establish a revocable trust in the name of their aging loved one.
“One of two things would have happened in this circumstance had there been a trust in place,” he said. “Yvonne Hampton-Barley would have conducted a web search of the property and would have seen that it’s entitled in a trust and that probably would have ended her actions.
“Or two, she would not have conducted the search and gone ahead to try to falsify documents. At that point, the transfer from the elderly couple or the fraudulent transfer from the trustees could be ineffective.”