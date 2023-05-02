In the early 2000s, a wide-eyed high school junior entered the Loews Miami Beach hotel with her twin sister, eager to start an internship in the hospitality and tourism industry as a pool attendant.
Twenty-two years later, that same young woman leads the hotel’s sales department as its senior sales manager.
“There’s a misconception that the hospitality industry is just housekeepers or owning your own restaurant, but there’s much more to it,” said Roseline Bien-Aime. “I really wanted to be a doctor growing up, but ever since I joined the Academy of Travel and Tourism my sophomore year in high school, I fell in love with the industry and the traveling, sales and marketing side of it.”
The Academy of Travel and Tourism is an educational program that launched in 1987 allowing high school students to gain invaluable knowledge and skills in the tourism industry. It also paved the way for Crystal Harvey to start her own food service consulting and catering business – Your Savory Fare, serving local, national and celebrity customers.
“I went through the academy for one year and told my dad that I wanted to get out and do something else,” explained Harvey, who was urged to join the program by Ms. Fyler, a teacher at Miami Norland Senior High School at the time.
“He said ‘You can get out if you want to, but if you stay in the hospitality industry you will be successful,” said Harvey, who worked at Carnival Cruise Line for nearly a decade before starting the family-owned food company. “I always go back to that word he spoke to me. It is the very core of why I do what I do.”
While the program sparked Harvey and Bien-Aime’s interest in the industry and gave them a foot in the door, it was an initiative supported by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that turned a high school dream into a lifelong career.
Since 1990, GMCVB’s Black Hospitality Initiative (BHI) has removed barriers and created educational and economic opportunities to increase the number of Black professionals in the hospitality and tourism industry.
The success stories of BHI recipients like Bien-Aime, Harvey and Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” 2020 winner Jouvens Jean are why dozens of people gathered in Miami Beach over the weekend to play golf and raise $200,000 to sustain BHI and help fund the Minority Scholarship Endowment at Florida International University.
For three decades, GMCVB has organized an annual Hospitality Open Tournament (H.O.T.) to support BHI, which provides scholarships, mentorship and internship opportunities for Black students studying hospitality at local universities. More than $3 million has been raised to support nearly 400 students over the years.
“The whole objective of this golf tournament that we do is to build sustainability for the scholarships that we give out,” said Graylyn Swilley-Woods, director of BHI. “It’s a major fundraiser for us, not only is it a fundraiser but it gives us an opportunity to help bring the industry partners together and support our work in a different kind of way.”
The tournament and fundraiser brunch, hosted at the Miami Beach Golf Club, featured various auction items including a signed photo of retired NBA star Udonis Haslem, and game scoreboards signed by Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.
In attendance were BHI students and alumni, GMCVB partners, donors and community leaders.
“A lot of times when people think about hospitality, they don’t think about or imagine minorities being in those higher positions,” said Alem Richardson, a hospitality and travel administration student at Miami Dade College who attended the event. “Even sometimes that person’s own family may not see them in such a position and tell them to go for engineering or something in the medical field.”
Richardson, a beneficiary of BHI and prospective FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management student, hopes to one day manage a hotel or own a spa. For now, she works as a line cook at a restaurant in the Design District while earning her degree.
“We just did a study to observe leadership at the general manager level and found that there were few, very minimum number of Blacks in this industry at the executive level,” revealed Swilley-Woods. “So, part of what we do is attempt to not only give degrees but to mentor. We will launch our apprenticeship program with the hotel and entertainment sectors in the fall so when students are about to graduate, they have a mentor and are guaranteed a workforce and career opportunity.”
“It’s important to showcase minorities who are leaders, owners of establishments and managers, because it inspires people like me to know that we can be spa owners or be the heads of programs,” said Richardson.
The Castell Project, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to seeing more women in high positions within the hospitality industry, released a report last year on where Black hospitality workers fall in leadership positions within the industry.
According to the report, the number of Black directors in the hospitality industry fell from 2.7% to 2.0% in 2021 and from 1.6% to 0.7% for leadership at the chief level.
Closing the gap
“Our scholarships are for two to four years for books, and in some cases, uniform,” said Swilley-Woods. “Whether you’re a chef and may need knives or may need to go to a conference, our scholarship pays for that. So I would think the economic impact on the students and on their families is tremendous. It’s an $18,000 bill that someone is paying for.”
Bien-Aime, whose family emigrated from Haiti, says the scholarship played an instrumental role in allowing her to attend Miami Dade College and then transfer to FIU to pursue her career.
“I was blessed, and also my twin sister, because she was awarded the scholarship as well,” she said. “The financial burden was really taken off our family with my parents having 11 kids. It allowed us to just focus on school. My parents sacrificed a lot. The first time they tried to restart their life here, it was rocky for them, so they ended up going back to Haiti before trying to come back here again because they knew that the life in Haiti was not something they wanted for their kids.”
“Not only did Ms. Fyler see something in me, but my father also saw something in me,” said Harvey. “He worked at FIU as the director of multicultural programs and services at the time and told me about the scholarship. I was awarded a full-tuition scholarship in my junior and senior year, which covered books, uniforms and knives. I came out of school not having to pay anything.”
BHI not only removes financial barriers that would have otherwise made the industry inaccessible to students from low-income backgrounds, but also has a built-in mentorship program and teaches recipients to dress, look and speak the part.
Harvey and Bien-Aime, credit mentors such as Alicia Ritchey, Elizabeth Williams and Debbie Castillo, respectively, for their success in the field. Both expressed how mentorship plays a crucial role in unlocking one's potential.
“Mentorship is built into the scholarship program,” explained Swilley-Woods. “We try to pair [students] through profile assessment in terms of what they want to do, and pair them with other professionals in our database who align with their career.
“The opportunity to work from front to upper management to work at the port, the airlines, all of those, in logistics and management, are areas that are budding here in Miami. We think that when students are given experience and mentorship, it affords them an opportunity to have greater access to the market.”