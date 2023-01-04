Maryland rapper Monriko Mequel “King Swuice” Clements rang in the new year and his 32nd birthday on Tuesday behind bars at Metrowest Detention Center, after traveling to Miami with a 23-year-old woman last year to arrange prostitution dates in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
Clements faces one count of human trafficking, a first-degree felony, and one count of deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, a second-degree felony. He is being held on a $45,000 bond on the condition that he will remain under house arrest in South Florida once he’s bonded out of jail.
Prosecutors announced his extradition and arrest last Thursday at a press conference at the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office (SAO). The details were outlined in an arrest warrant released to the media, in which the victim is referred to as “M.C.”
“Once in our community, and they came here to Miami, the victim attempted to escape,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “She attempted to contact her relatives for help. She was tired of it all. She wanted out.
“She jumped out of a moving car, risking injury or death. Because she could not think of a better way to avoid the beating that she alleged Clements was giving her because she did not want to engage in prostitution anymore.”
M.C. had taken advantage of heavy traffic during a drive to Miami Beach to jump out of a rented SUV on the Dolphin Expressway Nov. 14, 2022. Clements attempted to get her back in the car, but a passerby went to her aid, leading Clements to flee the scene.
The SAO Human Trafficking Task Force’s investigation and eventual arrest of Clements was prompted by the highway incident responded to by Florida Highway Patrol.
This was just one of two highly publicized arrests linked to sex trafficking made in South Florida in just under one week.
On Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) arrested an 18-year-old woman, Hannah Ellsworth, for sex trafficking a 13-year-old girl after the pair left a Broward County foster home in 2021.
Ellsworth, a 17-year-old at the time, who often made arrangements to have sex with men throughout the county in exchange for food, shelter and money, coerced the then preteen to perform sex acts on a man who rented them a hotel room.
According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News, Ellsworth promised to pay the victim and also threatened her to compel her participation. The victim was eventually found by police after being assaulted by two men and fleeing. Detectives also found evidence that Ellsworth recorded and uploaded videos to social media of her sexually assaulting the victim, in addition to keeping payments the men made to the victim.
“There’s a common misconception that human trafficking is going on in other countries, not in the U.S., and that it’s only happening to immigrants ... but that’s not the case,” said Amanda Altman, CEO of Kristi House, a treatment and advocacy center for child abuse and child sex trafficking survivors.
Florida ranks third in the nation for the highest number of reported human trafficking cases with Miami-Dade as the leading area for trafficking in the state, according to the SAO and the Miami-Dade Women’s Fund. An estimated 67% of victims are Miami-Dade locals.
“Human traffickers are in it for the money, with estimated annual global profit of $150 billion,” said Cardell Morant, director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Countering Human Trafficking, in a memo for the department’s yearly human trafficking review. “They victimize an estimated 25 million people worldwide, with 80% in forced labor and 20% in sex trafficking. Adults and children.”
“A vast majority of cases at Kristi House are girls born here in Miami,” confirmed Altman, emphasizing how close to home the issue of human and sex trafficking is. “Our program consists of individual therapy, group therapy, group life skills and education programs to help our survivors get back on their feet.
At the Thursday press conference, Fernandez Rundle disclosed that her office had filed almost 800 human trafficking cases and had been working with more than 1,000 victims to investigate the exploitation and prostitution crimes.
Trafficking peaks in Miami
Though the likelihood of trafficking victims being local is high, investigators say it is not uncommon to find victims from other states in Miami as well, especially during winter seasons.
“Right now, in northern states, it’s cold,” said Sgt. Daniel Mosquera, an investigator on the SAO task force that worked on the Clements case. “The weather is a lot better here, so traffickers like to travel here to South Florida, specifically Miami Beach, and bring the girls down here to work. During the winter period, you see a lot of girls come out of town but a lot of them live here, too.”
With Miami’s status as one of the top tourist cities in the U.S., the threat of human trafficking always looms.
“There’s always peaks here and constant movement because people come in and out, especially in South Beach and Brickell, those areas are hot spots,” he added. “But when these sporting events come down to Miami, human trafficking comes down as well. A lot of traffickers track the events to attend them and do their circuits with these events.”
Mosquera told The Miami Times that the task force is already strategizing for the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in May.
“Our task force is proactively working these events,” he said. “We try to identify the individuals that are bringing girls down here to traffic them in South Florida. There are some though who work for themselves, but a lot of them are forced into these operations.”
Using tips received through a hotline or by monitoring escort websites, the investigators track victims to identify, target and apprehend suspected traffickers.
Technology: A trafficker’s hunting ground
Traffickers have long used technology to find and prey on victims, and they continue to utilize dating sites and social media for recruitment.
Altman confirmed that her organization had been receiving survivors who were targeted online, which is why Kristi House partners with local school systems and parents to provide student and parent training, in addition to internet safety webinars.
“Normally the trend that we mostly see is that they meet online, and the person brings them down and invites them to South Florida,” explained Mosquera. “And once they get them down here, they keep them down here.”
According to an arrest warrant, Clements also met his victim online.
In April 2022, Clements invited the victim on a date to a strip club in Baltimore where he was scheduled to perform after the pair met on Tinder, a popular dating app, and had been in communication for weeks.
Clements then formed an intimate relationship with M.C. and began giving her cocaine and molly regularly, a tactic Fernandez Rundle said traffickers use to keep their victims pliant.
“Then the victim lost her job and Clements told her that he knew of a way for her to make fast money – prostitution,” said Fernandez Rundle. “He then began to organize prostitution activities from the beginning to the end but kept the money.”
He even advised M.C. of the prices to charge for prostitution: $120 for 15 minutes, $200 for 20, and $300 for an hour. Clements then set up an advertisement page on an escort website where he uploaded explicit photos of the victim and used a prepaid cell phone to manage prostitution dates and advertisements.
Investigators located more than 300 posts of the victim on said website published between May 4 and Nov. 14, 2022.
Clements took $20,000 in prostitution proceeds while the victim didn’t see a dime, according to prosecutors. When M.C. needed money to purchase diapers and other items for her children, she would notify Clements who made the purchases on her behalf.
M.C. was forced to get a crown and “Swuice” tattooed above her left breast as a branding sign, indicating that she belonged to Clements.
Clements had arranged two prostitution dates in the Homestead and Florida City area and two in Fort Lauderdale before M.C. escaped.
“We haven't identified any other victims, but he has had other victims in the past according to our victim,” said Mosquera.
The SAO encourage the community to call their trafficking hotline at 305-FIX-STOP (305.349.7867) to report suspected human trafficking activity.