Florida A&M University (FAMU) has decided to withdraw from future Orange Blossom Classic (OBC) games, putting the game at risk and generating disappointment and debate within the sports community. The OBC, which returned in 2021 after a 43-year hiatus, showcases historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Miami.
The upcoming Sept. 3 Orange Blossom Classic will be played as scheduled.
FAMU's Vice President and Director of Athletics, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, rejected the OBC's three-year contract offer, which included payouts of $450,000 in 2024, $500,000 in 2025, and $525,000 in 2026. The team has previously benefited from national exposure due to the game's broadcast on ESPN.
Sykes justified the withdrawal by stating that participating in the game could impact FAMU's partnerships and hinder the growth of the Investing in Champions project, which offers various ticket packages for the football season. She emphasized the university's commitment to bringing a minimum of five to six home games to Tallahassee annually, considering the responsibility to season ticket holders and local partners.
Despite FAMU's historic connection to the game, the Orange Blossom Classic is taking a guarded approach to the news. A written statement provided by a representative for OBC said, "Orange Blossom Classic's goal has and will always be to provide participating Universities' Athletic departments and student-athletes equitable, fair compensation for their participation ... The OBC is equally committed to providing an experience that HBCU community can be proud of in 2023 and beyond."
The decision to end FAMU's relationship with the OBC also led to a discussion about increased prices for the Investing in Champions packages. Sykes explained that an examination of the products associated with earlier price reductions revealed losses, necessitating price adjustments to maintain fiscal responsibility.
While some fans expressed disappointment, others saw FAMU's withdrawal as an opportunity for other HBCUs to gain attention. Orange Blossom Classic executive director Kendra Bulluck-Major has repeatedly provided assurances to the public in published reports that the OBC will continue to hold the annual game, supporting other HBCUs and emphasizing the value the game brings.
The Orange Blossom Classic, which initially ran from 1933 to 1978, established itself as one of the premier postseason HBCU Classics. Its revival in 2021 has become a significant event for HBCU football, with FAMU and Jackson State participating in the series. However, in 2024, FAMU will not be part of the classic, marking the first time in the game's history.
FAMU's decision has sparked debate, including discrepancies over the contract offer. While Sykes claimed she had not seen $400,000 or $450,000 from the OBC, Rattler Nation obtained a copy of an email sent by OBC officials offering a $1.47 million guaranteed payout over three years, including coverage for travel expenses.
The OBC has been a South Florida favorite since its revival, bringing in substantial revenue and scholarships. Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties have a large population of Black Floridians, FAMU alumni, and students, making it a recruiting hotspot for athletic talent and scholars.
Despite FAMU's withdrawal, the OBC has expressed a commitment to its mission of assisting all HBCUs and says it will continue holding the annual game by replacing FAMU with another team. What team that could be is now anyone's guess. The game's goal is to raise scholarship funds for participating schools and maintain support for HBCUs nationwide.
This article has been updated from the original to reflect a statement from the Orange Blossom Classic.