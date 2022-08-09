Florida City Vice Mayor Walter Thompson knows 13-year-old kids who can tell a firearm’s caliber by the sound of its gunshot.
Florida Rep. Kevin Chambliss fears for children who sleep with their mattresses on the floor so that they’re not in the line of fire of bullets potentially shot through their windows.
Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III has come across victims who were fatally shot simply because they stood next to people with targets on their backs at house parties.
These three men – along with a diverse lineup of local politicians, activists and community members – came together this week at Goulds Park Center in South Miami-Dade to discuss a topic this community knows all too well: gun violence.
Mothers who have lost children in a neighborhood plagued by gun violence are constantly reminded of the tragedies that have befallen their loved ones, in places where they once felt safe. Just two weeks ago, the community held its annual memorial walk for all of the victims that endured the same fate, organized yearly by Romania Dukes of Mothers Fighting For Justice.
On Tuesday evening, they all made their way back to the exact same spot.
Dukes made the call for a town hall meeting to discuss solutions to combat gun violence. Among the attendees were Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, school board member Luisa Santos, Sen. Annette Taddeo, Public Housing and Community Development Director Michael Liu and Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy Martin.
Also present to mediate the town hall was Sarai Cruz of Moms Demand Action, a local organization that has recently expanded its campaign to let voters in the county know which candidates are committed to supporting commonsense solutions related to gun violence. This year, the group has awarded its Gun Sense Candidate Distinction to more than 200 candidates in Florida and more than 2,000 nationwide.
The full list of candidates is available at GunSenseVoter.org.
Some of Tuesday’s guests were brought to tears while listening to the cries of the mothers who have lost children to bullets throughout the years.
“It’s not easy walking past his bedroom,” said Tracey Lyon, referring to her 19-year-old son, Marlin Goodluck, who was shot and killed in May 2017. “It’s not easy walking from the graveyard because I’m leaving him there.”
She struggled to hold back tears as she spoke.
Lyon was joined by Dukes, whose son, De’Michael Dukes, was killed in 2014; Tangela Sears, who lost her only son, David Queen, in Tallahassee May 2015; MJ Wright, whose son, Jerry, was killed in the Orlando Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016; Tracy Brown, who lost her 23-year-old son, Luis Leon Jr., during a 2007 robbery; Darlene Dukes, the mother of Le’Shonte Jones, a TSA agent who was murdered in front of her own daughter last year; and Leatha Sherill-Bush, whose son, Jack Brown III, was shot in Overtown in December 2010.
Each guest had an opportunity to tell the audience what they view to be the problem and how it can be solved, in their opinion. Sears, for one, whose young cousin was shot just the day before, believes there needs to be an increase in funding for homicide investigations so that repeat killers don’t continue to roam their streets.
“I don’t care if you’re 16 years old,” she said. “If you kill somebody, you need to go to jail.”
Levine Cava and Ramirez both stated that their Operation Summer Heat program, launched in June 2021 for 12 weeks to get violent criminals and unregistered guns off the street, led to the collection of 4,000 firearms and a reduction in the murder rate by 20%, as well as more than 1,500 arrests.
So far this year, the police department has confiscated 1,400 unregistered guns, according to Levine Cava. But her real goal, she says, is to put homicide investigators out of a job entirely.
Ramirez attributes the repeated violence to gang rivalries fueled by social media wars, broken households, negative influencers encouraging bad behavior and kids with lost souls who don’t want to be saved – kids who, in his view, “aren’t afraid of death.”
Jonathan Spikes, founder and executive director of the Affirming Youth Foundation, put together a profile for gun violence victims through a survey of 200 youth throughout the county.
The results found that those affected by gun violence, either as a victim or a perpetrator, often come from a household with an income of $25,000 a year – less than half the county’s median income – insinuating a direct link between gun violence and poverty.
Other factors included a lack of education, high frequency of gangs in affected communities and a general feeling of hopelessness.
“They feel they have no external control,” Spikes said. “Everything is happening to them, so one of the things that we’re beginning to do … is working with the people to build the solutions with them, not for them.”
No matter the cause, Martin says, the only way to solve the issue is for community members to take a long and hard look at themselves. To him, gun violence is a mental health crisis.
“It ain’t police brutality,” he said. “We ain’t here to discuss, ‘Was that guy racist who killed us?’ We’re discussing why we don’t value our lives as brothers and sisters.”
“As [men], we feel as though we are abominable when we tell people that we got something wrong with us,” Martin added later. “Well, if you keep it bottled up inside, then guess what? It’s just going to keep going on to our kids, and it’s going to explode, and we see the explosion right now.”
Thompson, a retired veteran, mirrored that sentiment, comparing his own community to the battlegrounds he occupied during his time in the Army.
“Three wars, and I’m seeing hell here,” he said. “Three wars, but hell is here.”