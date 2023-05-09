Efforts by some residents to reverse an 18-month election delay in North Miami have failed for now.
Five individuals had filed suit against the city and city clerk, as well as Mayor Alix Desulme and Councilman Scott Galvin, whose terms will be extended by 18 months due to the recent rescheduling of the May 2023 election to November 2024.
This week, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Reemberto Diaz denied plaintiffs’ request to restore that election to its original date.
Diaz cited several state statutes and case laws that defend the city’s right to change its election dates via ordinance, also noting that a special election in June or July, as requested by the plaintiffs, would be costly to the city and its residents.
Hector Medina, who was a candidate for this month’s election before it was postponed – and who has been leading the charge against the change – said he and the other residents involved are considering an appeal.
In the meantime, the public-private partnership sought by the current council to redevelop North Miami’s downtown is underway. Rasha Cameau, the city’s manager, is charging an analysis on the feasibility of developing the city hall and police station into one coherent building – rather than two separate ones – before the council releases an official request for proposals. That analysis should be completed in the next two months.