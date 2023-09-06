More than three decades ago, a young Wayne Jones, who was learning to drive at the time, was warned about wandering off to Miami Beach, a city that once imposed curfews and passed an identification card ordinance to limit Black visitors.
Today, the 54-year-old Jones heads the city’s police department as its chief, managing a team of more than 400 officers. He was sworn in last week with a grandiose celebration at New World Center.
From proclamations, awards, a standing ovation, an orchestra’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and an auditorium full of distinguished guests, Miami Beach and members of the Black community pulled out all the stops to usher in the city’s first Black police chief.
“I don’t think it’s lost on anyone that we were a sundown city for many, many decades … which meant that after sundown if you were Black, you had to have an ID or you were arrested,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “When I was a young child, if Wayne Jones was walking down our street after 8 p.m., the police would arrest him [but Thursday], we [swore] him in as the chief of police.”
Jones’ hiring comes after the city faced scrutiny about the treatment of Black tourists during spring break in recent years, and a 2021 use-of-force incident caught on camera that resulted in the arrest of five of its police officers.
“I am humbled to stand before you as the first Black police chief in one of America's most iconic cities,” said Jones at his swearing-in. “It is my sincere wish that 100 years from now, a young student might speak of this day as an important moment in Miami Beach’s history.”
Quoting the late civil rights lawyer and first Black Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, Jones thanked everyone who supported him throughout his 27-year law enforcement career, which led to his assumption of his new role as Miami Beach’s 21st police chief.
“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it had not been for my late mother and grandmother,” said Jones. “And my father, who I’m honored is here today to share this special moment with me and to see me become the police chief of the department he once warned me about.”
The historical appointment had been sought for years by the Black community, said Glendon Hall, chair of the Miami Beach Black Affairs Advisory Committee.
“[We] have spent a long time recommending and pushing for this to happen,” he said, and added that he’s overjoyed the new police chief is also of Bahamian descent and an HBCU graduate. “And we’re glad that the mayor, commission and administration agreed that Chief Jones was the right person for the right time, which is now.”
The committee presented Jones with a trailblazer award during the ceremony.
“It’s not only about Chief Jones’ exceptional qualifications and achievements, it’s about breaking barriers, breaking glass ceilings, tearing down discrimination and exclusion,” said Congressperson Frederica S. Wilson, whose father was once arrested by police officers for being out past curfew without a work permit. “This is progress. We cannot go back.”
While Wilson presented Jones with a Congressional Record, State Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Dotie Joseph introduced respective proclamations in his honor. He also received a letter of support from President Joe Biden.
Jones, who has been with the department for the entirety of his career and previously served as its deputy chief, succeeds former Chief Richard Clements. Since joining the agency in 1996, Jones has held every rank and played an instrumental role in establishing the department’s Homeless Resource Officer Program and human trafficking division. He was also responsible for recruitment efforts that increased the department’s percentage of women officers from 12 to 18.
“Every job he’s had, he’s performed in extraordinary fashion,” said Gelber. “And it’s that body of work that brings him here today to be our chief.”
Jones assumes the new role with a host of ambitious plans for the department.
He is adopting the International Association of Chiefs of Police 30 by 30 initiative, promising to ensure that 30% of Miami Beach Police Department officers are women by 2030. He also vowed that 30% of the department’s supervisors and managers would also be women within that same time frame.
Other goals outlined by Jones include increasing the visibility of Miami Beach officers, increasing traffic enforcement throughout the city, breaking ground on a real-time information center with video surveillance and technology, forging new relationships and creating more partnerships with organizations in the community, working with other law enforcement departments across the county, applying maximum effort in curbing criminal behavior, ending open-air drug dealing, taking a fair but firm approach when dealing with rowdy spring break crowds and addressing the unhoused population.
Thanking Clements for bringing down the crime rate by 38% during his tenure, Jones said he would not only build on the past successes of previous administrations, but also improve on them.
“We are not the organization of my father’s days; we are the organization of now. We are the organization of the future,” he said.