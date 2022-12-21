Assistant Cheif
(Jazmine Santillana for The Miami Times)

Cherise Giordani Gause is recognized as the first Haitian American woman to be Assistant Chief of the Miami Police Department by the Miami-Dade County Public School Board. Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall did not want 2022 to end without giving Gause her moment and expressing her immense joy in honoring Gause for her leadership. 

Cherise Giordani Gause

