Miami-Dade County, together with Related Urban Development Group (RUDG), the affordable and mixed-income arm of Related Group, have completed the first phase of development at Lincoln Gardens, a three-phase affordable housing community in Miami’s Brownsville neighborhood.
This initial phase includes 134 apartments; once fully complete, the new Lincoln Gardens will span nearly nine acres and include 221 residences, featuring housing for seniors and homeownership units.
“It is our mission at Related to ensure everyone has access to safe, beautiful homes, regardless of where in Miami-Dade they choose to live,” said Alberto Milo, president of Related’s affordable and mixed-income division in a written statement.
Started in October 2020, this initial phase consists of 134 multifamily units spread across four garden-style buildings, and one rental townhome building consisting of eight units.
Lincoln Gardens is 100% leased at this time, with rents ranging from $1,665 to $1,913 for two- and three-bedroom units. A certain percentage of apartments are set aside for Section 8 qualifying families and families that qualify for Public Housing and Tax Credit units.
“Brownsville is among our city’s most underserved communities; however, its story is beginning to change,” said Michael Liu, Miami-Dade County’s public housing director. “Very similar to what’s happening nearby at Liberty Square, this type of thoughtfully developed housing will give Brownsville residents the stability and support they need to better their lives and those of their loved ones.”
With the first phase completed, the development team is now preparing to begin construction of subsequent stages of the project. The second phase will bring 77 more units for senior households and the third phase will add 10 townhouse units for ownership. All three phases are planned to be fully completed in 2023.
Beyond the 221 new homes, the Lincoln Gardens project allocated $3 million in enhancements to Marva Y. Bannerman Park & Pool to improve and expand community programming, public spaces and other recreational areas.