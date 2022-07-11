Florida Memorial University’s board of trustees has unanimously voted to extend the contract of Jaffus Hardrick, Ed.D., for an additional five years.
The contract extension comes on the heels of FMU’s accreditation reinstatement on June 16 by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). The university's accreditation had been on probation for good cause.
“We will remain focused on achieving the goals that will bring FMU into the future,” said William C. McCormick, board chairman.
Hardrick began laying a foundation to elevate South Florida’s only historically black college in 2018 by focusing on multiple areas, including student success and financial solvency.
Under Hardrick’s leadership, FMU says it is currently experiencing a 306% increase in enrollment commitments for fall 2022, compared to 2021, with degree offerings in aviation, education, computer science, health care, renewable energy and innovation technology, among others. Numerous other degree programs were eliminated as a cost-cutting measure in 2021.
Hardrick also is credited with restoring FMU’s football team after 62 years, and for launching women’s softball, women’s flag football, women’s beach volleyball, and junior varsity basketball and baseball, as well as securing $2.4 million for aviation and science renovations, and more than $12 million in private and government funding. Overall, the university says donor giving has increased by 30% year-over-year during Hardrick's tenure.
“The vision for our university’s future is transformative and invigorating,” said Hardrick in a published news release. “I look forward to continuing to work with our Board of Trustees, administration, faculty and staff, students, alumni, and partners to grow and unify our university with the greater community.”
Hardrick became FMU’s 14th president in 2019.