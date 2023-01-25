Florida Memorial University and mentoring nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Miami launched a partnership last week to set up local high school students for success. University faculty and staff will mentor students and BBBS Miami promised college scholarships to all students participating in the program upon graduation.
The partnership was announced last Thursday at a breakfast ceremony facilitated by FMU, where students were immersed in the university’s culture and learned about its history as an HBCU during a campus tour. Mentors joined the tour and shared anecdotes of their time at FMU in hopes of sparking interest in the students to become future Lions.
The mentors, or “Bigs,” met their mentees, or “Littles,” for the first time at the event, after an extensive matching process and vetting to ensure strong relationships. Students from Miami Carol City and Miami Norland senior high schools sat alongside their mentors to exchange information for future monthly meetings that aim to nurture goals and aid in areas where the Littles may fall short.
“The importance of faculty and staff’s involvement as Bigs is that when you think about their journey from when they started college to now, you have someone that can guide these Littles to talk about careers and so much more,” said Gale Nelson, BBBS Miami CEO and president. “It’s a privilege and blessing for Littles to get these personal relationships, but also to remove how foreign a college campus can be and instead show them how attainable, and accessible college is.”
The idea of the partnership came to fruition through the work of Nelson and FMU’s president, Jaffus Hardrick, amid the pandemic and immense racial tensions of 2020. They endeavor to offer students a platform of success and highlight HBCUs, notably FMU, the only HBCU in South Florida. The program also aims to provide participating students with someone to connect with and prepare them for the next chapter in their lives.
“Our plan is for the program to definitely grow. There are hundreds of young minds who are looking for the opportunity to learn,” said Hardrick. “And that’s what we want to do here at Florida Memorial University – integrate us into the greater community and elevate us to a global level. It’s our responsibility to have a transformational impact.”
For 65 years, BBBS Miami has been part of the national organization and serves Miami-Dade’s youth to achieve success through its many partnerships. The organization works toward building long-lasting relationships between its Littles and Bigs, for youth to be able to face the most daunting areas of life.
BBBS Miami has collaborated with other organizations and universities to boost youth mentorship. In 2021, the organization established partnerships with Florida International University and Barry University to conduct a similar mentorship program but, in Barry’s case, it involved university students in addition to Barry’s faculty and staff.
Hardrick led by example by becoming one of the Bigs in the program. He was matched with Ray Hernandez, a sophomore at Miami Carol City, based on their similar interests and hobbies. Both expressed their excitement to learn more about one another.
“I look forward to getting to know Ray, but also at this opportunity to really expose him to the higher education here at Florida Memorial University,” said Hardrick. “I want to gain a better understanding of what his aspirations are and the role I can play in helping him accomplish his goals, his purpose in life, because none of us get to where we are on our own.”
Miami Norland senior Marsha Evariste, much like her peers, was referred to the program based on her grades and extracurricular activities. While Evariste has clear post-graduation plans after receiving multiple acceptance letters from in-state and out-of-state universities, she looks forward to having a mentor squash any doubts.
“I really like having someone to walk you through college who has already been through it and walk me through those steps,” said Evariste. “It’s really helpful knowing that someone can make sure I’m focused on these last few months leading up to college, and what I should be looking for when I pick what college I want to go to. That’s what I hope to gain the most out of the program.”
BBBS Miami continues to invest in the future of young people with mentors across the county to assist them with any anxieties regarding work, school and life.
“We have an obligation to really help them to find their path in life. Like I said, none of us are here on our own,” said Hardrick. “We had other people who invested in us, poured into our lives, and now we have a responsibility to reciprocate that kind of kindness.”