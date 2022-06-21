Nearly a year after an accrediting agency’s board of trustees placed South Florida’s only HBCU on probation, it voted last week to remove the current sanction and allow Florida Memorial University to maintain its accreditation.
According to a spokesperson, the announcement was made only to the university community via an emailed memo. The media was not directly notified but the story was first reported locally in the Miami Herald.
“When we received the news, it was like a burden [had been] lifted,” said Sharee Gilbert, the school’s director of communications and marketing. “It’s truly a reason to celebrate … This was an 11-month process.”
Turning the corner, though, was not without its sacrifices.
Just three months ago, the university had to make the tough decision to lay off at least four tenured professors and eliminate more than 12 faculty and staff positions in an attempt to cut costs during the probation period. Last November, The Miami Times reported that the university’s board of trustees voted to cut 16 underperforming programs across its schools of education, business, arts and sciences.
The discontinued degree programs included sociology, English, music, engineering and physics, marketing, biology, education and exceptional student education, known as ESOL.
Those decisions, university officials say, were driven by extensive research and data to help steer leaders in the right direction.
On June 17, 2021, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), placed FMU on probation for “Good Cause,” citing at least four areas where the university was not complying with its standards for operation, as reported in The Miami Times last summer.
At least two of the standards where FMU was listed as noncompliant involved its finances, while one was related to programs.
In April, a SACSCOC review committee that visited FMU reported no findings of noncompliance and determined that the university had indeed met all standards ahead of the end of the probation period.
Last Tuesday, an FMU task force traveled to Tampa for an annual board of trustees retreat where the final step in the process took place. The task force consists of Jaffus Hardrick, FMU president; Jacqueline Hill, provost; William McCormick, board chair; Adrienne Copper, vice provost for institutional research and effectiveness; and Rodney Sobelson, assistant vice president for finance and administration.
“At first a lot of people were nervous because … [they] didn’t know what that meant,” explained Gilbert when asked if the university’s reputation was impacted by the probation status. “No university wants to be in that predicament, however, I think that the team we have worked very hard to make sure that this was a thing of the past … [and] to make sure that the sanction was lifted in the end.”
FMU is now looking to new initiatives such as an innovation technology and entertainment program, a newly launched Climate Resiliency Center in partnership with Infiniblaze, and a partnership with music executive Ted Lucas to take the 143-year-university to new heights.
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, students, and stakeholders for their dedication, hard work, and sacrifices, which helped to get us through this difficult process,” said Hardrick, in a memo to the university community. “[The] decision affirms the significance and impact of our university in continuing to provide access to a quality education for many deserving students. FMU is one of the largest employers in the area and when the university succeeds, our community succeeds.”