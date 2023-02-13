An unidentified driver is in custody in the hit-and-run that took the lives of two Florida Memorial University students late Sunday night.
Lisa Walker identified one of the victims as her niece, Asiayanna Green, a 19-year-old student from South Carolina.
“This is hard as a family,” said another of green's relatives to WSVN7. “We are just hearing the news so it’s still very devastating. It’s two lives that are gone. It’s truly sad for everybody.
People who knew the other woman said she was an 18-year-old student from West Palm Beach.
“Florida Memorial University is devastated to learn that a tragic accident claimed the lives of two of our first-year students," a university statement released Monday morning said. "Florida Memorial University will be providing grief counseling sessions for all students, faculty, and staff."
Grief counseling began at 10 a.m. Monday and a group prayer took place at the FMU Clock Tower at noon to remember the lives of those students and to pray for the FMU campus.
Miami Gardens police responded to the area of Northwest 42nd avenue and Northwest 163rd Street just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday after a silver Infinity struck two women that were walking on the street.
The driver ran off but was detained shortly after and the vehicle was towed away and withstood significant damage.
When news crews arrived, a body lay on the floor with a yellow tarp draped over it.
On Monday morning, police were still on the scene investigating the incident.
People who work in the neighborhood reported that speed in the area has always been a problem.