The lives of three first-year Florida Memorial University students were remembered by the college during a candlelight vigil memorial Wednesday night on campus attended by their peers and families.
The FMU Student Government Association (SGA) organized the memorial on behalf of the student body and university to honor and pay respect to the young lives lost so soon, all within a week of each other. Dozens of students gathered at Good Hall Circle outside the R. Ray Goode Residence Hall, some holding hands as they bowed their heads in reverence during prayer.
“We felt the memorial would be a positive thing to do so (that) the students heavily affected by the loss of our three fellow Lions wouldn’t feel like we just forgot,” said La’Karla Moore, a fellow student. “This is our first step toward healing.”
Tyrone Miles Jr., 19, died Feb. 10, and his family informed the university of his death soon after. Miles aspired to play football during the upcoming season but those ambitions were cut short after the young man was found in a canal in Port Mayaca, an area in western Martin County. He had been reported missing by his family earlier that week.
Asiayanna Green, 19, and Sha’Raiyah Story, 18, died the night of Feb. 12 in a hit-and-run accident near the campus. The two young women were caught on surveillance cameras walking in the middle of the street after watching the Super Bowl with friends. They were allegedly struck by 35-year-old Jerome Harrell’s car, who is currently in police custody.
“They were just out of high school and they had just gotten here,” said Moore of Green and Story. “They didn’t really get a chance to live and experience college the way everyone else did.”
SGA members described Story as a high-spirited, generous young woman who loved to cook and cheer and was a natural-born scholar who excelled in academics. Speakers mentioned she would continue to be remembered by the love of her friends and family. Green was known as the life of the party who, according to her friends, could light up a room with her laughter.
“They were cheerful. I used to see Sha’Raiyah and she would always be laughing, joking around and just hanging out,” said student Jalil Lee.
The atmosphere among the student body has remained heavy since the announcement of the deaths of their three classmates.
“When I go on campus, you can feel the energy is not what is used to be,” said Lee. “It’s not the same when you come back on campus. When it first happened, you saw fewer people outside and could feel the dramatic change in energy.”
“It was a wake-up call. This reminds students that life really is short,” said Moore.
Families of the deceased students were present and seated on the sidelines during the memorial, taking in words of encouragement and strength from FMU, local pastors and Miami Gardens city officials, including Vice Mayor Katrina Wilson.
“We want to thank you for your resilience,” said the college’s president, Jaffus Hardrick, as he addressed the students’ families. “May God continue to allow his light to shine upon you, and may He give you peace. You are our family and you will always be our family. We are here for you and we stand with you.”
FMU informed The Miami Times and other news outlets at the memorial that they would not be allowed to speak freely to the students present, as they were grieving and too emotional. Instead, selected students chose by the college shared their thoughts with reporters.
Multiple SGA members spoke to family members and friends of the three students, assuring them that the university is rallying to support them. Students at the small HBCU continue to lean on one another in their grief.
“Everyone is more aware, more brought together as a university, friends and like a family. I feel like everybody cherishes friends more and loves each other more,” said Lee. “They feel a better connection with each other after this tragic incident and mourning our Lions.”
Moore and Lee told The Miami Times they are planting trees in memory of the three students on behalf of the university and SGA.