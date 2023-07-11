Noting the “escalating waves of hostile actions and legislation coming out of Florida,” the Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning (ACSP) is ditching its scheduled annual conference at the Hyatt Regency Miami later this year and instead will hold it in Chicago.
In a letter sent to ACSP educators, researchers and students posted on the organization’s website Friday, Laxmi Ramasubramanian, ACSP president, said the group had made “this difficult decision” to move the convention to remain in alignment with ACSP’s values statement.
The organization is a consortium of more than 100 university departments and programs offering planning degrees.
“Despite myriad assurances from the Florida hospitality industry, members of all ACSP interest groups expressed significant concerns regarding travel to Florida,” Ramasubramanian wrote. “While no place can be 100% safe, Florida this fall did not feel like the best place to gather for our annual conference.
“As with the state of Florida, other states curtail what can and cannot be taught in high school and college classrooms. Planning educators have a lot of issues we should be concerned about, including how we prepare future planners to work in environments hostile to the ideals and principles of planning.”
Organizations representing Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities in Florida have issued travel advisories in recent months, citing “open hostility” to those groups manifested in laws passed during the recent legislative session, as noted by Ramasubramanian in a message sent out to ACSP members last month.
In another letter dated May 26, Ramasubramanian wrote that, “Like you, I have been following the escalating waves of hostile actions and legislation coming out of Florida but also other states that are following a political playbook. It is disheartening, painful and it makes me angry. As president of ACSP, I write today to acknowledge the anxieties, hurt, and anger that you may be feeling and experiencing.”
The Orlando Sentinel reported last week that a number of conferences slated to be held later this year or in future years in Orange County have been moved or cancelled due to the political environment in Florida.