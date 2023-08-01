More than three decades ago, Black activists led an economic boycott against Miami’s tourism industry after city officials rescinded an offer to present the city’s keys to Nelson Mandela.
The 1,000-day boycott, during which various Black-led organizations and groups standing in solidarity canceled meetings and conventions in the greater Miami area, cost the city an estimated $20 to $50 million.
The effort was led by Miami attorney and activist H.T. Smith.
Now Black leaders and activists are seemingly rising up again for another “quiet riot,” but this time without central leadership and not just in Miami.
While the state of Florida saw a record 37.9 million visitors at the start of the year, travelers have been urged to stay away from the tourist destination via an NAACP May 2023 travel advisory.
That warning came after controversial Florida legislation like the Don’t Say Gay Bill, book bans, a ban on diversity programs in state colleges and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of the College Board’s Advanced Placement African American Studies course material.
A recent 216-page document detailing the state’s 2023 social studies standards includes a lesson on skills slaves acquired that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
Then on Tuesday, Aug. 1, The DeSantis-controlled Disney World governing district abolished diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — programs which the district’s new administrator, a Black man, has called un-American. Disney operates in direct opposition to this district, that was taken over earlier this year by the Florida Legislature on the governor’s orders.
“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” reads the advisory. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by, African Americans and other communities of color.”
As a result, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity made a decision last week to move its annual convention out of Florida. They follow other groups that have done the same. Willis Lonzer III, the fraternity’s president, said he was unwilling to direct $4.6 million for the 2025 convention to a place with racist policies that target the Black community.
The fraternity has held events in Florida in past years, including a regional conference earlier this year.
The National Society of Black Engineers also pulled its convention, which was expected to bring 15,000 people to Orlando next year. The Orange County Convention Center reported at least three other event cancellations tied to political concerns.
At least half a dozen organizations that planned to have conventions in Broward County canceled last month, Visit Lauderdale officials told 7 News.
Radio personality Tom Joyner pulled his Labor Day weekend festival for historically Black colleges and universities from South Florida, as well.
According to Visit Florida, the state’s official marketing corporation, Florida’s tourism industry welcomed 137.4 million visitors last year, the highest influx of tourists in its history. Tourism contributed a total of $101.9 billion to Florida’s economy last year.
“I think boycotting is a natural response because it’s something that’s a tried-and-true method of showing protest and disagreement,” said Oliver Gilbert III, chair of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners and a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. “In this situation, though, I think it’s interesting because some of the policies clearly want to at least limit the expression of different thoughts and diversity. So, when you boycott, you actually make some place less diverse.
“The areas the conventions are going to are primarily areas (Miami-Dade, Broward, Orlando) that don’t support those policies. So, you’re actually punishing the workers and representatives of those areas … And there’s no indication that the governor or the Legislature cares about the lost revenue.”
Broward tourism officials were nonresponsive to a request from The Miami Times for an interview; the Greater Miami Convention & Visitor’s Bureau (GMCVB) responded to our interview request by sending a written statement instead.
Tourism agencies, designed to attract visitors to an area, are naturally skittish about acknowledging any efforts to the contrary. GMCVB CEO David Whitaker said the following through Kivvit, a strategic communications firm based outside Florida.
“Greater Miami and Miami Beach continues to be an attractive destination for leisure, meetings and business travel. The GMCVB is monitoring developments … it is far too early to truly understand the full impact.”
The statement also referred to three key barometers of “a destination’s relative health” – hotel room demand, airport traffic and future bookings – all of which the bureau claims is trending stable here.
Visit Lauderdale informed WLRN it estimates $20 million and counting in lost revenue as a result of recent cancellations. The economic impact is expected to be felt over the next three years.
“As the mayor of Florida’s 13th largest city, I’m torn when it comes to economic boycotts to a particular region or city for that matter, because it’s important for cities to be able to benefit from tourist dollars,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, who is also an Alpha. “It helps our mom-and-pop businesses and just our economy overall, however, money talks.
“One organization alone may not necessarily tilt the balance of the scales, but when other organizations join in the effort, it will eventually hurt our tourist attractions and destinations.”
Gilbert shared similar concerns about the impact the boycott could have on Black and brown workers.
“I appreciate the fact that the organizations are actively trying to find ways to address public policy in Florida,” he said. “My main concern would be the people who work in those areas. Maybe if it’s one boycott, if it’s two, OK. But if this balloons, we have to have real concerns about workers in those areas who are primarily Black and brown workers. I understand the need for us to be active and the need to protest, I just hope that the activism and boycott takes on a mode that is successful.”
Messam says that though relocating the convention may not directly reverse recent legislative decisions in Florida, the move fuels the fight against injustice.
“We’re looking for friends and allies to join us in saying ‘Keep your dollars out of Florida,” said Reginald Mathis, president of the Beta Beta Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. “We have every political persuasion, whether Democrat, Republican or independent, represented in our fraternity … to constantly have to defend your personhood is just exhausting.”
Kyle Bibby, senior director of corporate campaigns at Color of Change, says his organization supports the move to keep events out of Florida, though the group doesn’t hold conventions or conferences itself.
“There’s a lot of places where you can have your conferences and probably feel safer,” he said. “Boycotts and strikes are examples of people standing up and uniting together and demanding the people in power to do something better for the community. I’d be willing to bet most families in Florida understand the sort of hostility that we’re seeing and they would support standing up to DeSantis on this … They should use the avenues available to them and organize in their communities to get it changed.”
“Regardless of where this may lead, if we, meaning Alpha Phi Alpha, being the oldest Greek letter organization for collegiate-educated men, don’t stand up for our people and call out these racist policies and put our money where our mouth is, who will,” asked Messam, emphasizing the brotherhood and elected leaders’ responsibility to speak out.