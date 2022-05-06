Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will serve as the City of Opa-Locka’s new police chief starting Monday.
The former sheriff served Broward County for six years until he was ousted by Gov. Ron DeSantis after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland.
City manager Darvin Williams made the announcement of his new appointee Friday at noon at a news conference. Although Israel didn’t make himself available for questioning, Williams assured the public that the new chief will do what he can to prove himself to the city.
“I will work very hard, very honorably, and together with the citizens of Opa-Locka, we will do great things,” Israel said at the news conference.