José L. Dotres, the deputy superintendent of Collier County Public Schools and one-time chief of staff to Alberto Carvalho, will succeed his former boss as the next superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
After an eight-and-a-half-hour special meeting Monday that included public feedback from employees, parents and students, as well as lengthy public interviews of the top three candidates, the decision was reached by a 6-3 vote late in the evening.
Dotres was rumored to be a leading contender from the beginning of the search, and was honored just last month by the M-DCPS board for his career in education.
“It truly is an honor to be nominated and selected as superintendent of this wonderful school district,” Dotres stated after being chosen.
The other two candidates who underwent two hours of questioning by board members were José Oliva, senior chancellor of the Florida Department of Education, and Rafaela Espinal, an assistant superintendent in New York City.
Board members Lubby Navarro, Marta Pérez and Christi Fraga voted for Oliva, largely because Dotres plans to live in Broward County while serving as superintendent in Miami-Dade.
During the one-hour public comment period at the start of the meeting, many speakers voiced their opinion that the selection was rushed and that students and parents were being excluded from the process, because they cannot attend a school board meeting on a Monday afternoon.
Look for more on this developing story and about the man who will lead Miami-Dade County Public Schools, at least into the near future.