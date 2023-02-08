When the cards were stacked up against Franquiana Williams, she never folded. Today, the 25-year-old educator and mom is a shining example of what it looks like to excel in the face of adversity. She is perseverance personified.
Just four months shy of celebrating two years at Frederick Douglass Elementary School as an English language arts teacher, Williams has been named the 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
“I am filled with immense gratitude to know that this award speaks to my resilience and passion towards [providing] high-quality education,” Williams told The Miami Times. “This is an honor that I am appreciative to have and I thank God for allowing me to gracefully be recognized.”
Teachers nominated by their respective school officials for the award were those with extensive backgrounds in community involvement who demonstrated increased levels of achievement and advocated for education, and had a clear-cut vision for their classrooms.
Regional finalists for the award included Hialeah Middle School’s Soleil Lobato, Miami Southridge Senior High School’s Briana Pires and Lindsey Hopkins Technical College’s Diana Erira Cobos.
“Your hard work and dedication to education has been an inspiration to us all,” wrote M-DCPS in a tweet honoring Williams. “You have made a difference in the lives of so many and we are proud to have you as part of our community.”
A proud product of M-DCPS, Williams grew up in Overtown and was raised in a blended family. She was one of five children living under her mother’s roof but had seven more paternal half-siblings.
“Growing up in such a large family, as you can imagine, had its ups and downs,” she said. “My mom had to do what she could to make ends meet and it was pretty challenging to navigate through financial hardship. But it taught me a lot of things and reinforced the value of unity and sticking together.”
Resources like Miami-Dade County’s Housing Voucher Program (known as Section 8) proved invaluable for her family at times, and Williams – who often turned to dance as a form of expression and release – herself benefited from M-DCPS initiatives.
She was a student under then Norland Middle School lead dance teacher Maribel Trujillo before joining Miami Northwestern Senior High School’s Performing and Visual Arts Center (PAVAC) program and the school’s Golden Girls dance team, led by famed dance professional Traci Young-Byron.
Williams was also a part of Young-Byron’s Young Contemporary Dance Theatre’s SupaStarz dance team, which appeared in Lifetime’s “Bring It” reality TV dance series.
“Dancing was my outlet during high school,” Williams said. “It helped me to take my mind off of some of the things that were going on around me, such as hardships.”
Williams, who was among the top-performing students in her high school graduating class, was the first of her 12 siblings to pursue higher education. Her high school graduation came during a painful period in the school’s history. Exactly one year prior, the school was still deep in mourning over the loss of at least four students who were killed by gunfire in 2015 alone.
Her path toward the front of the classroom was quite different from her colleagues.
“I never really wanted to become a teacher,” Williams admitted. “Growing up, I always dreamed of becoming a policymaker to make a change in my community, so I went to Florida State University and double majored in political science and criminology.”
College was no cakewalk for the first-generation student.
“I struggled with my mental health,” she explained. “I just felt like I wasn’t progressing fast enough and because I was the first in my family to accomplish a lot of things, the pressure took a huge toll on me mentally. I went through a period of asking myself ‘How can I walk in my destiny? How can I serve God’s purpose for my life?’”
During that time, Williams began volunteering at local schools in Tallahassee as a tutor and a dance, jazz and ballet instructor.
THE FSU grad did some soul-searching following graduation in 2019 and the birth of her son, before she says she was divinely guided to Teach for America and to pursue her teaching credentials.
“I learned that my passion, mainly, is to serve. Whatever that looks like,” said Williams. “At one point, I didn’t know what I wanted to do because I didn’t want to conform to the game of politics. Through faith and prayer, I was led to Teach for America. They taught me the ins and outs of being an educator.”
Now, there’s nothing else the fourth and fifth grade teacher would rather be doing.
“Being an educator is what’s most impactful,” she said. “I’m helping, in a way, to foster future leaders. I try my best to make sure my students feel included in my lessons and create a sense of unity in the classroom. But I do understand that coming from the inner cities of Miami, there’s only so much we can do with unequal access to education and opportunities.”
Williams juggles many hats. By day, she’s a devoted teacher who encourages students to be their authentic selves while bringing reading lessons to life using trendy dance moves, real-world examples and hand gestures. She also doesn’t hesitate to put her intermediate Spanish-speaking skills to the test if it means helping ESL students better comprehend a lesson.
She strives to inspire her students to thrive not just academically, but also socially and emotionally. Williams’ “Calm Corner” allows students to learn how to reflect on their feelings and brainstorm healthy ways to express frustrations or disagreements that can interrupt learning.
“I encourage parents to give me insight into how their child behaves at home so I can draw parallels between their environment at home and what triggers certain behaviors in the classroom,” said Williams.
For example, she noticed how one student displayed aggressive behavior and lashed out at other students whenever the learning environment became too noisy.
“With one-on-one teaching and a parent-teacher conference, I was able to learn that this kid had a sensitivity to loud noise,” said Williams. “I don’t look at children as ‘bad’ – they respond in the best way they know how. My job as an educator is to analyze the situation and help the child behave in a more favorable way inside the classroom.”
In the evenings, she swings into the role of full-time mom, embarking on play dates with her 2-year-old. And she’s also a student herself, one who is on her way to completing a master’s degree in education at Johns Hopkins University. She plans to create a nonprofit organization after graduate school to offer multilingual curriculum and enrichment through dance for children ages 3-17.
What gets Williams through these evolving and challenging times, she says, is remembering her faith and newfound purpose. She credits Young-Byron, Trujillo and Maxine Daphnis, Brentwood Elementary School’s 2006-2007 Teacher of the Year, for making a lasting impact on her academic career.
“Being a teacher, first-time mom and a graduate student is all new for me,” Williams said. “It takes a lot of planning, cutting out distractions and making sacrifices. I have to be really strategic and intentional about balancing my time.”