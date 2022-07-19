U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson raised more than $140,000 in the second quarter of 2022 to defend her seat representing Florida’s 24th Congressional District. That sum is more than the combined gains of all other candidates in the race.
Wilson also spent $65,000 in Q2, bringing her total holdings to $615,000 just over a month from the Aug. 23 primary.
Her spending went mostly to two consulting companies: Plantation, Fla.-based MDW Communications, which received more than $20,000, and Advanced Network Strategies, which got $15,600.
Wilson’s other expenditures included a $10,440 qualifying fee paid to the Florida Department of State, $1,500 for advertisement with the Florida Democratic Party, and donations of $250 and $1,000, respectively, to the Trayvon Martin Foundation and United Way of Miami.
More than 80 people gave to Wilson’s campaign in Q2. The largest personal check received was for $5,800 – equivalent to the maximum allowable $2,900 per election, with the primary and general elections counting as separate races – from Dr. Rudolph Moise, a two-time congressional candidate and the immediate past president of the Dade County Medical Association.
Wilson also received $4,700 from Andrew Yap, president of local manufacturing company Leasa Industries; $2,700 from former U.S. Rep. Kendrick Meek; $2,500 from Elaine Wood, chief financial officer of U.S. Sugar Corp.; and $1,000 apiece from North Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Joseph and Willie Logan, a former state representative now serving as president and CEO of the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation.
The winner of the primary race between Wilson and Kevin Harris – a Miami-Dade County police officer who has raised $21,000 since entering the race and has $3,000 remaining – will face the victor of a Republican primary between Lavern Spicer, Patricia Gonzalez and Jesus Navarro.
Spicer, the only GOP candidate to report any fundraising so far, raised nearly twice the sum she did between January and March 31 with more than $65,000 added to her campaign coffers in Q2.
All of Spicer’s gains came through grassroots donations, with the majority of her donors listing their addresses as being outside Florida and their occupation as “retired.” More than 60 people gave to Spicer’s campaign last quarter. That includes Spicer herself, who loaned her campaign $3,500. She’s given her campaign nearly $17,000 this election cycle.
Spicer spent $66,000 in Q2. Her largest expenditure was the $10,440 qualifying fee. The overwhelming remainder covered fundraising fees, with some money going to consulting costs and fundraising commissions.
Wilson is seeking a seventh term in CD 24, which has historically been a fairly compact and safe district for Democrats. Based on analyses by MCI Maps and Florida Politics, it will remain so if the new congressional map drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Legislature stands beyond this cycle. It’s already locked in for the 2022 election.
The district primarily covers a north-central portion of Miami-Dade, including Miami, Miami Gardens, North Miami Beach, North Miami, Opa-locka, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Bay Harbor Islands, Sunny Isles Beach and Aventura, as well as parts of Hialeah and Miami Lakes.